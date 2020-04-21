Only 13 additional tests for COVID-19 were reported to Comal County Health officials since Saturday — with two new confirmed cases and two new recoveries announced Tuesday morning.
Comal County Public Health officials said the two new cases are a Garden Ridge resident in their 30s and a Spring Branch area resident in their 50s.
Both of the new patients live in households with previously confirmed COVID-19 patients are are self isolated.
On Saturday Comal County had 581 tests reported. Tuesday morning that number stood at 594.
The two new cases pushes Comal County's total to 45.
The two new recoveries push the county's total to 32. With the six deaths, seven confirmed cases remain active with two of those patients remaining hospitalized.
As of Tuesday morning, the Office of Public Health has received reports of 594 tests conducted, 45 positives, 525 negatives and 24 results still pending.
Of the 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 14 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 8 from the Bulverde area, 5 from eastern Comal County, 4 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 1 from central Comal County.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
