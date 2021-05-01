Moving to the next phase of COVID-19 vaccine distribution, Comal County public health officials encourage residents interested in receiving the Moderna vaccine to register on the county’s website for 2,000 slots available over the next few weeks.
The county closed its standby list earlier this week, but residents can sign up and self-schedule appointments for mass clinics on May 6 and 19 at www.mycomalcounty.com.
“We have vaccines,” Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said. “We have student nurses. We have community volunteers. Now, we need people to schedule their appointments. There are 1,000 vaccines available each day, and we want to fill every appointment slot that’s available.”
Clinics will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the New Braunfels Convention Center located at 375 S. Castell Ave.
Residents can also visit the county’s website for more information on upcoming clinics.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Residents can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
According to DSHS data, 61,538 have received at least one dose of the vaccine in Comal County, with 43,292 people, about 34/6% of the county’s population 16 years or older, fully vaccinated.
In Guadalupe County, 54,852 people have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 39,525 people, about 30.3% of the population 16 years or older, are fully vaccinated.
Comal County health officials reported an additional 23 cases on Friday, bringing the number of active virus cases to 280, an increase of 13 from the previous day.
Eleven of the new cases were confirmed and 12 were probable.
Of the active cases, 10 of those patients were hospitalized on Friday.
The number of patients hospitalized locally increased by one from Thursday’s report to 16 COVID-19 patients, with three in intensive care and one ventilator. Officials have said that number could include both county and non-county residents hospitalized here.
The county has recorded 10,294 cases and 317 deaths since the pandemic arrived in March of last year.
No deaths were reported on Friday.
The percentage of COVID hospital bed use across the 22-county region fell slightly from Thursday’s rate of 4.42% to 4.24% on Friday.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 was 3.52% on the more widely available antigen test and 3.17% on the slower and more expensive but more accurate molecular test.
