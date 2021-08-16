The Comal ISD Board of Trustees had a busy night Monday, but after some public comments on the district's mask policy the meeting largely focused on the district's tax rate and bond election.
Trustees adopted a tax rate, called an election to approve a tax rate increase and called an election for a $527 million bond to add new facilities and update existing buildings. All three action items passed unanimously 6-0.
The bond election will be on Nov. 2 and includes funding for new school campuses that would aim to better prepare the district for student population growth as the district projects increasing enrollment as more families move to the area.
The tax rate election, a Voter-Approval Tax Rate Election, is to compensate teachers with a 3% pay increase each year and bring additional positions for district growth.
There were 13 speakers during public comment, including several who are pro-mask and a few who support leaving the decision to wear masks up to teachers, students, staff and parents.
Two teachers spoke about how their pay remains the same with the pay scale.
As counties, cities, school districts and Texas Governor Greg Abbott continue to spar in courts, Comal ISD will keep making masks optional.
Approved Tax Rate and VATRE
The board approved the maximum tax rates at $0.9420 for maintenance and operations and $0.35 for interest and sinking, which will remain the same, for a total tax rate of $1.2920 per $100 of appraised property value.
The 2020-2021 tax rate was $1.2757.
The Voter-Approved Tax Rate Election, a VATRE, would generate revenue for 3% pay increases for teachers each year.
An election was called since the 2021-22 maximum rate for Maintenance and Operations is $0.07 more than the tax rate that was used to estimate maintenance and operations revenues for the 2021-22 budget that was approved last June.
Factoring in compression rates and property value growth, it is only a slight increase, district officials said.
This would look like about an additional $14 a month based on a home valued around $355,000, district officials said.
The district also has the local homestead exemption, meaning taxpayers save an average $65 each month by owning property in Comal ISD.
If voters pass the VATRE in November, auxiliary and instructional paraprofessionals would see a $1.50 increase in pay. All other employees would get a 3% increase each year over the next three to four years.
Even if the VATRE does not pass, full-time employees will receive a $400 COVID stipend and part-time employees a $200 COVID stipend.
Staff will see these stipends in September.
Two teachers during public comments said it is not enough given they will not receive a pay step increase this year based on the 2020-2021 pay scale.
Comal ISD administration in a letter said it is not true teachers will receive a pay “decrease,” as the salary is staying the same.
If a teacher were in their 7th year of teaching in 2019-2020, the next step would remain at $52,578.
“If you were to compare this year’s pay scale to the scale from a year or even two years ago, you’ll notice that the Years of Experience, or 'Step' side, has been adjusted down for the past two years,” the letter said. “So while the Teacher Pay Scale has changed each year, an individual employee’s pay has not changed.”
Teachers brought up how health insurance will increase, and the letter said due to COVID and other illnesses insurance premiums will go up.
The costs will impact monthly pay, hence the one-time stipend for full and part-time employees.
“While this may not make up for a pay raise, hopefully it will offset some of the increase in your medical premium costs,” the letter stated. “Ultimately, we will need to ask our community to vote in the Tax Ratification Election (TRE) next November in order to generate additional revenue to be used solely for teacher compensation and new positions for growth.”
Bond Election
The board and administration have worked on creating a bond package since the fall of 2019.
The bond is broken up into three propositions: Proposition A for general buildings including two new elementary schools and a middle school. Proposition B is for athletic facilities, while Proposition C is for expanding stadium capacity but for facilities with 1,000 seats or more, unlike Proposition B facilities.
Proposition D is for student and teacher instructional technology/network infrastructure.
The amounts would be Proposition A at $411,287,320, Proposition B at $61,487,803, Proposition C at $20,397,672 and Proposition D at $34,540,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.