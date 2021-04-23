Comal County’s COVID death toll climbed by three on Friday as officials announced the deaths of two residents in mid-March and a third death in early April.
All three deaths were recorded in San Antonio hospitals and included a New Braunfels woman in her 50s who died on March 12, a Spring Branch woman in her 60s who died on March 16 and a Garden Ridge man in his 70s who died on April 4.
The county has added four deaths to its COVID data this week, with the death toll since the pandemic arrived last March now standing at 316.
Health officials also added four new cases of COVID to the data, including one confirmed case and three probable cases, as well as 15 additional recoveries.
That leaves the county with 219 active cases of COVID with nine of those patients hospitalized.
The number of COVID patients hospitalized locally has inched up over the week, standing at 24 on Friday with six of those patients in intensive care and two on ventilators. On Monday those local hospitals were caring for 16 patients.
Those numbers mirror a similar rise in hospital use for COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties. That percentage was 3.84% on Monday and had risen to 4.25% by Friday.
Two important numbers that were lower for the week were the county’s seven-day positivity rates — split into two different percentages by the type of test that detects it.
The slower and more expensive molecular positivity rate was at 2.77% on Friday, down from the 6.68% reported at the start of the week while the quicker and more widespread antigen test reported 2.84%, down from the 4.25% reported on Monday.
Vaccination efforts continued this week with health officials saying almost 3,800 were administered during clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday at the New Braunfels Civic Center.
Those clinics pushed the county’s public health office past 30,000 shots administered and alongside other providers in the county, that number is more than 70,000.
Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser on Thursday estimated that 25% of those eligible for the vaccine — which only includes those older than 16 — are now fully vaccinated.
The county’s vaccine standby list, which has provided the bulk of the people vaccinated in the mass clinics, now stands at around 1,000 people, and the vaccination efforts are beginning to enter a new phase — one where businesses and organizations are contacted. Vaccination clinics at Schlitterbahn and Bulverde Senior Activity Center are scheduled for next week.
Online registrations, through the link at the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us are still welcome — those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.