Gunfire erupted in a neighborhood late Saturday evening, with several shots striking a residence attached to a business and vehicle parked nearby, police said.
David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, said New Braunfels Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of North Hidalgo Avenue, at the corner of West Mill Street, around 10:45 p.m.
“We were dispatched there for reports of shots fired,” Ferguson said. “The caller advised that six or seven shots had been fired in the area.
“Officers arrived and found no one had been injured but they did find bullet strikes on the side of the home facing West Mill and one that struck the rear fender of a vehicle.”
Ferguson said occupants inside the home at the time were not injured. Detectives and crime scene technicians worked the scene and interviewed witnesses. Officers recovered bullets, fragments and shell casings as evidence.
Police did not indicate if the shots might have been fired from a vehicle or someone on foot. Ferguson said the incident is being investigated as case of deadly conduct.
