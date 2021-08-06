With the area growing at a tremendous rate, voters in the New Braunfels ISD may soon be asked to fund new and improved campuses across the district, with the school board expected to weigh a bond election on Monday night.
The board got a look at the possible projects — and their associated projected costs — during a workshop session on Wednesday with the citizen-driven facilities and planning committee.
The maximum potential bond is $450,074,980, which officials say could be funded by a 5.75 cent tax increase, while $311
million could be funded with no tax rate increase.
The maximum tax rate increase was originally recommended at 7 cents, but financial advisors said the $450 million only requires a 5.75 cent increase.
The size of the increase — or if there would be one at all — would be shaped by property values and the district’s growth as well as the size of the package the board opts to put before voters.
Although there may not be any tax rate increase, state law requires the district to state on each proposition “This is a property tax increase.”
Running the numbers
The average home’s taxable value in NBISD is about $264,421 based on preliminary estimated values the committee presented.
A one cent tax rate increase is about a $26.44 difference to the average homeowner in the district while the maximum increase would be about $185.08 for that homeowner, according to a Facilities Planning Committee presentation.
The committee recommends the ballot be divided into three propositions: Proposition A for “School Facilities” (General) Proposition B for “Stadiums” (Football) and Proposition C for “Technology.”
Proposition A could include $423,300,000 for “school facilities, the purchase of necessary sites for school facilities and the purchase of new school buses.”
Proposition B could include $20,100,000 for “various district stadiums.”
Proposition C could be $6,600,000 of bonds for “instructional technology.”
District officials said the numbers are subject to change and are only examples of the ballot language and estimated amounts
High school work
The bond would fund a “complete rebuild” of New Braunfels High School, NBISD superintendent Dr. Cade Smith told the group.
New Braunfels High School’s capacity is 1,800 students while its current enrollment combining all four grades is 2,748.
The bond would cover Phase I and Phase II — roughly $200 million of improvements — for the campus which needs additional capacity and improved facilities.
Each phase would take about 22 months. Construction would begin in the fall of 2023 and be finished by the summer of 2027, Stantec engineering consultant representatives said.
“As you started looking from classroom to classroom, they’re generally sized appropriately to handle the class,” Stantec representatives said. “But when it got down to the performing arts, fine arts, the gym, the auditorium, those features of the school were not performing up to what we would call ‘normal standards.’”
Phase I includes “fine arts and athletics” work of about $96,273,650.
Stantec has worked with the district for a while and recommends creating a parking lot off Loop 337 and Highway 46 West and tearing down the backside of the high school.
This would create a net gain of 550 parking spots.
“Because there’s very little buildable area which is basically the existing kind of shape of where the football team practices and where the soccer team probably practices as well, the goal was to replace all of those immediate functions first and keep the academic wing operational,” Stantec said.
Stantec plans to connect the academic wing and this practice space together with a walkway and “still keep the entire back parking lot operational.”
The second phase would cost $96,424,900 and would provide updates to academics and CTE buildings.
Separate from those phases, an approximate $8 million would fund a new press box on the other side of the football field, as well as new turf for the baseball and softball fields.
The existing press box is outdated and small but will just be used for the video crew.
District officials said if the bond doesn’t pass, it will have to regroup to try to sell a bond again because delaying construction on Long Creek High School would hinder capacity issues at New Braunfels High school.
The second New Braunfels high school, Long Creek High School, would see more than $121 million in construction costs. That campus is starting in the existing New Braunfels Middle School building.
Phase I would cost an estimated $68,496,000 for CTE, the field house and baseball and softball fields.
CTE includes funding for various subjects such as agricultural science, STEM/robotics, business, law, journalism/photo and welding.
Phase II would cost about $53,370,000 for academics.
Elementary work
The bond would also fund a second elementary school in Veramendi, which would cost about $42 million, since that area is rapidly growing.
Any new elementary construction would require rezoning, with Smith suggesting that Lamar Elementary could be consolidated into the new campus.
Smith suggested taking the $42 million off the bond and not building that second campus, but rather utilizing Seele Elementary for overflow.
Stantec pointed out Seele — built in 1950 — is outdated, especially its internal mechanical functions that have a lifespan that ends in about four to five years.
The campus also has some site drainage problems and old AC units with one in each classroom as well as spread out buildings that make the walk flow awkward.
If the district used Seele, it would need to be used until around 2026.
Additions to Voss Farms Elementary and Klein Road Elementary will total about $7,560,00 million.
Voss Farms Elementary would add classrooms and expand capacity from 750 students to about 900 to 950 students.
Klein Road Elementary would expand capacity from 725 students to 900 students to keep up with growth projections beyond 2030.
Playgrounds, technology and other items
The district will need to add traffic lights and extend Zipp Road out when turning the existing New Braunfels Middle School building into Long Creek High School. The Zipp Road project would cost about $3.6 million.
About $6.6 million will go to updating technology, including refreshing the iPads which have about a four-year lifespan.
They would also refresh a fifth of staff and classroom hardware per year and a fifth of the network infrastructure per year.
$1 million would go to traffic lights and $2 million for four buses to cycle out each year.
About $2,218,400 would go toward playground upgrades, and $754,000 would go toward playground shades for all elementary school campuses plus Lone Star Elementary.
The meeting
The board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday in the Administration Center Boardroom off 1000 North Walnut Ave. They will likely begin the meeting around 7 p.m. after their executive session ends.
It will hold a public hearing to discuss ESSER II funds for 2021-2022. ESSER funds aid districts so they are not punished due to decreases in enrollment due to the pandemic.
