Comal County added a 124th COVID-19 death to its totals on Wednesday morning with another increase in active cases of the virus.
The county’s health office, which normally releases detailed updates on the pandemic, was closed for the Veterans Day holiday, but its data dashboard updated in the early morning hours.
That dashboard reflected the county’s 124th death since the pandemic arrived locally in March, and the fourth death added to the county’s data in the last week.
No details were available on the most recent death, but the latest string of deaths began with the Nov. 4 addition of a New Braunfels man in his 80s. That was followed two days later by a New Braunfels woman in her 90s, and then on Nov. 10 the county added a New Braunfels woman in her 80s.
The total number of COVID-19 cases climbed by 11, with 10 of the new cases probable and one confirmed. The county also added six additional recoveries from the disease to its total, pushing that total to 3,661.
Comal County now has 223 active cases in its data, with six of those patients hospitalized.
Because of the holiday, no new information was available on local hospital usage, but on Tuesday hospitals reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with five in intensive care and two on ventilators. Those were higher numbers than had been reported in recent weeks.
Public health officials have been predicting the recent surge in cases across the globe, country and state, warning of a dangerous winter.
When Comal County added its 123rd death and 56 new cases on Tuesday, Dr. Dorothy Overman, contracted as the county's public health authority, said complacency plays a role in the rise of cases — as does people returning to restaurants and bars while children return to classrooms.
Overman said when cases rise, so does the danger to the most vulnerable populations.
“That leads to increases in hospitalizations and then that leads to more people in the ICUs," she said. "The last thing you see start to go up is the deaths. That’s what concerns me.”
Overman said people need to return to the basics to stem a resurgence of the virus — including wearing a mask, staying 6 feet away from people not in their household and practicing proper hand sanitization.
Comal County Judge Sherman Krause agreed and said that people may have taken the decreasing numbers in October as a sign that the battle was over.
"We need to understand that coronavirus is still in our community and make sure we’re not doing something that contributes to the spread," the judge said. "When we saw the numbers going down so much, we were relieved because it seemed we were beating this thing. But then we relaxed a little bit and now are seeing a bit of an increase."
Krause said the county and others continue to monitor the situation as it develops.
"We need to make sure that we’re diligent in doing all of the things that we’ve been doing for months now," he said.
