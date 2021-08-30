The city of New Braunfels this week began accepting registrations from groups interested in having first responders attend National Night Out gatherings on Tuesday, Oct. 5.
Earlier this month many United States areas celebrated the 38th annual NNO, which annually bolsters resident involvement in community crime-prevention efforts. Annually sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, Texas and a few other areas observe NNO on the first Tuesday in October.
“New Braunfels is always a very active participant in National Night Out with dozens of streets and neighborhood block parties,” New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane said. “We hope that the community uses this opportunity to connect with their neighbors and discuss ways to prevent crime in their neighborhood as part of the larger effort to keep the New Braunfels community safe.”
National Night Out began as a symbolic event in 1984. By turning on front porch lights and waving to neighbors, its goal was to get residents out of their homes to show a united front against crime.
Over the years, the goal remains the same, but the event has expanded to include street closures for large block parties, potlucks, interactive games, live music, and visits from police officers, firefighters and government officials.
“If your street or neighborhood is planning on participating in this year’s National Night Out event, registration is now underway online,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator. “Registering your block party is not required, but it is the only way to request street barricades or visits from the police department, fire department and city officials during your party.”
Deadline to register for this year’s NNO in New Braunfels is Tuesday, Sept. 28. Applications are available through 2021 National Night Out online registration forms. For more, visit the National Night Out in New Braunfels website or contact NBPD Community Affairs Officer Lucas Crawford at 830-221-4166 or email to lcrawford@nbtexas.org.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office is also urging groups to register for visits by deputies, but asks groups to also contact precinct constables and emergency service districts for visits from their first responders.
CCSO will only facilitate requests for sheriff’s deputies. Residents staging events in other jurisdictions should arrange visits through the appropriate local law enforcement agency.
For more information, contact CCSO Community Resource Team Deputy Jakob Willmann at 830-643-5845, email willmj@co.comal.tx.us or visit these links: mycomalcounty.com/SO and www.co.comal.tx.us/nno.htm.
