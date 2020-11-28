Comal County reported an additional 41 COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 4,508.
Of the new cases, 18 cases are confirmed and 23 cases are probable.
The majority, 30, are from New Braunfels. Eight are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, two are from south of Canyon Lake and one is from Fair Oaks.
One of the new cases is younger than 20, 12 are in their 20s, 16 are in their 30s or 40s, 10 are in their 50s or 60s and two are 70 or older.
The total number of dead remained at 128.
There were no additional COVID-19 recoveries reported in Comal County Friday, leaving the total recovered at 3,898.
The county now has 482 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of those, 16 are hospitalized.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 28 COVID-19 patients, with eight in intensive care and six on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Friday morning, Public Health had received reports of 35,042 tests conducted, 3,203 confirmed cases, 1,302 probable cases and three suspect cases.
The seven-day positivity rate for Friday in Comal County is 10.67 %.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing resumes on Tuesday, Dec. 1. and those interested must have an appointment to be tested.
Probable case definition
“Probable case” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19 but meet two of the following three criteria:
• Meets clinical criteria AND epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2.
•Meets presumptive laboratory evidence, which includes:
• Detection of SARS-CoV-2 by antigen test in a respiratory specimen
• Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the County’s positivity rate and total case tally.
Suspect case definition
A “Suspect case” meets supportive laboratory evidence with no prior history of being a confirmed or probable case. It is also counted towards the total case tally.
Supportive Laboratory Evidence means:
• Detection of specific antibody in serum, plasma, or whole blood
• Detection of specific antigen by immunocytochemistry in an autopsy specimen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.