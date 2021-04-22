Carl Schurz Elementary School fifth graders smiled as they painted plant stones and shoveled mulch on top of a tree’s base near the playground for Earth Day as part of a series of lessons about protecting the environment.
But according to their dual language teacher Catherine Cornelius, that spark of interest started before this year’s long-recognized environmental holiday.
“It just kind of evolved and they got excited,” Cornelius said. “They are kind of excited of it being a tradition.”
She said it all started when they wrote persuasive essays and sent them to Kids Saving the Rainforest, a nonprofit that works with national and local communities to protect the rainforest.
The organization told them it would plant trees in California in their name, and Cornelius wished they could plant trees locally as well.
One of her fifth graders, Bryson Ruple, told Cornelius his dad, Jason, worked for a landscaping company and could plant however many trees they wanted.
Jason Ruple and a co-worker with Prestonwood Landscape Services, dug out holes to plant three Mexican sycamore trees, one for each of Cornelius’ classes.
During the event, Ruple answered the students’ questions about trees and the earth.
“We’re big supporters of protecting the environment,” he said. “We love to be a part of it. It’s been a great experience and the kids ask a lot of good questions.”
He asked students what trees need to survive and then let them shovel some mulch at the base of the tree.
The New Braunfels Food Bank also donated small plants in cups which students wrote their names on. Jennifer Lankford, the New Braunfels Food Bank nutrition education coordinator and a master gardener, helped students with the plants and told them about the importance of gardening and healthy eating.
“Lot of families haven’t been able to feed their families,” Lankford said. “It’s really neat to see [produce] grow from the seeds and it’s good for the Earth and good for our bodies. You can help other families at the Food Bank by learning to become a gardener.”
Students also had fun painting stones with images like the ocean or a monkey on a tree, relating to deforestation and protecting endangered species.
Fifth grader Maya Hernandez also had her mom, Jennifer Hernandez of the West Side Community Center and the New Braunfels Public Library, speak about reusing plastic bags.
Hernandez, the community center’s outreach coordinator, partners with the New Braunfels Utilities to host family-friendly Earth Day celebrations. She carried around a yoga mat made entirely out of plastic grocery bags and told students people even make dresses and dining table mats out of plastic bags.
“What could you make with plastic bags?” Hernandez asked the students. “I thought this was a really cool way to save and talk about Earth Day. We forget to look around and go ‘How many trees do we have out here?’ because there’s space to plant more trees.”
Maya said she liked having her mom teach her class, and said she and her mother often garden produce like carrots and watermelon.
Maya learned about deforestation in her class and said she hopes it stops soon.
“I love it, it was really fun,” Maya said. “Some of [the animals] adapt to new life anywhere else because of deforestation and we kind of need to stop that.”
Fifth grader Chase Tilly said he loved the Earth Day event and gardens with his grandmother in a big garden.
“It was fun, we got to do a lot of stuff like paint rocks,” Chase said. “I wrote about how some animals there are a lot of them going endangered and losing their habitat.”
It was the first event of its kind at the Elementary School, and Cornelius said she hopes to keep doing Earth Day events for other grades.
Hernandez told the Herald-Zeitung that it is important to teach younger generations about environmentalism so they grow to challenge corporations and politicians’ harmful policies and activities on the environment.
“For this generation, it’s teaching them those words like ‘sustainability’ and being a model for that and just working through their generation and what they want their world to be like,” Hernandez said. “There are a lot of changes being made related to emissions and recycling.”
