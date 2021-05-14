Sheriff Mark Reynolds reiterated what he’s long said about Comal County support for justice operations, which county commissioners recognized in proclamations again on Thursday.
Commissioners designated May 9-15 as National Police Week and Saturday as National Peace Officers Memorial Day in the county in a proclamation calling “upon all residents to honor those peace officers who, through their courageous deeds, have lost their lives or have become disabled in the performance of duty.”
Reynolds and CCSO staffers and deputies joined constables in accepting the proclamation.
“County residents show their appreciation almost every day,” Reynolds said. “I can’t tell you how many times we’re thanked while we’re out working and even at lunch, when the bill comes and you find out someone has taken care of it.
“We appreciate that support and thank you very much.”
The bell tower lights atop the downtown county courthouse will be tinted blue Saturday to remind “county residents and patriotic, civil and educational organizations to observe the week with appropriate ceremonies commemorating sheriff’s deputies and police officers past and present who, by their faithful and loyal devotion to their responsibilities, have rendered dedicated service to their communities.”
Last week, corrections officers for the county’s new 582-bed jail were honored with a proclamation designating May 2-8 as National Correctional Officers and Employees Week.
Commissioners on Thursday designated May 2021 as Drug Court Month in the county.
The county’s three treatment courts “significantly improve substance use disorder treatment outcomes, substantially reduce addiction and related crime, and do so at less expense than any other criminal justice strategy,” the proclamation read.
The felony drug Challenge Court, overseen by 433rd District Court Judge Dib Waldrip, has to date totaled 120 graduates. The second-offense DWI Accountability Court overseen by County Court at-Law No. 1 Judge Randy Gray has had 182 graduates and the Veterans Treatment Court overseen by the County Court at-Law No. 2 Judge Charles Stephens II has totaled 49 graduates.
County Court at-Law Judge No. 3 Judge Deborah Wigington is working with various county entities to establish a fourth treatment court, addressing offenders with mental health needs.
Mike Thomas, district court coordinator, accepted on behalf of the justices attending a conference. He credited the probation office, district attorney’s office, law enforcement and commissioners court for roles supporting treatment court operations.
Commissioners also designated May 9-15 as Economic Development Week, with the proclamation accepted by EDC and Chamber of Commerce officials from New Braunfels, Schertz and Bulverde-Spring Branch.
The proclamation said they have “helped both small and large companies make significant capital investments throughout the County and create jobs for our residents,” and worked to “grow our local economy by incentivizing development of primary jobs, providing infrastructure to attract new businesses, and supporting career training.”
Commissioners on Thursday also approved:
• A $1,500 donation from Fred and Tracy Gibbons and a $250 donation from PetFest, both benefiting the sheriff’s office K-9 program.
• A one-year extension on a construction bond for developers to complete roads and infrastructure improvements within the North Phase addition in the Copper Ridge subdivision; an amended plat combining lots in a portion of The Peninsula at Mystic Shores subdivision.
• The tax assessor-collector’s monthly collection report for April 2021.
• Appointment of Laura Linhart-Kistner to the Comal County Child Welfare Board.
• Furniture, fixtures and equipment for offices and courtrooms for Annex and Landa buildings. Purchasing Director Regina Womack showed various illustrations of desks, chairs and workstations in the package, which she said will total $1,052,420.
• A line-item budget transfer of $1,000 for a document scanner in the sheriff’s office.
For Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.