In media interviews throughout the week, Gov. Greg Abbott dished up mouthwatering hints about new orders he’ll announce Monday to free Texas from the economic shackles caused by the coronavirus.
New Braunfels and Comal County officials planning to follow his lead no doubt were tuned in to his televised Q/A session with media Friday night, hoping for more specifics on Abbott’s anticipated executive orders. Nothing more came.
“I think things are looking good,” the governor said, promising more testing and tracing in Bexar County, where he vowed the state will focus on COVID-19 cases to minimize spread of the virus. Bexar and Travis counties reside in the state’s top five in virus cases and deaths.
“There’s a careful balance between those that think it’s too soon believe safety is the first concern and others who believe they’ve been homebound too long and say, who want to pay their bills and get back to a normal life.”
With only 48 cases and six deaths, Comal County officials pledge revisions palatable with residents and mirror previous virus measures that followed Abbott’s lead.
“Most of us are waiting to see what the governor decides before we make any decisions on how we will reopen,” County Judge Sherman Krause said. “We don’t want to come up with our plan then have it conflict with what the governor issues.”
The city and county issued Stay Home/Safe measures within 24 hours of Abbott’s significant executive orders issued during the six-week long crisis. Both plan to do the same next week.
“We’re looking forward to getting some guidance from the state and we get questions every day,” New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel said. “They ask ‘When the rec center is opening, when they’ll be allowed to the river parks and when they can basketball on the city courts.
“As soon as we get guidance from the state, we’ll move as quickly as we can toward meeting the requirements set by the governor and continue consulting medical professionals in what’s right for our community.”
Krause said the “best case scenario” would be to release Comal’s policies on Monday.
“But if the orders address something we’ve not discussed, we might take an extra day or two,” he said.
Casteel said the city’s 15-member board, titled the Mayor’s Advisory Council to Reopen the City, will advise on aspects “covering various sectors of our economy,” he said. Casteel said similar bodies, comprised of business and community leaders, often provide “good insight and gets us thinking about additional steps.”
The board met for the first time Thursday and will again shortly after Abbott’s new executive orders announced at noon Monday.
Members include Casteel, Mayor-Elect Rusty Brockman; County Judge Sherman Krause; Michael Meek, Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce president and CEO; Wes Studdard, Chamber chair and Bluebonnet Motors vice president; Oakwood Church Pastor Ray Still; David Drastata, Walmart regional manager and Comal ISD board vice president.
It also includes Mary Jane Nalley, co-owner of Gruene Hall, Gristmill River Restaurant and Gruene General Store and other venues that state records indicate have combined for layoffs of more than 300 employees during March.
Casteel and Krause said Abbott and local medical professionals will be their compass.
“As we start to reopen things and start get back to normal life — and as the weather gets warmer and we get out more — we need to continue the safety measures that protect ourselves and our families against contracting COVID-19,” Krause said. “We don’t need a repeat of what we’ve gone through over the last couple of months.”
Casteel said the city’s revisions were “sometimes ahead of (Abbott) because of the direction we received from medical professionals.” He said the city will wait to see whether Abbott’s plans assimilate with what’s New Braunfels.
“It’s whether the hospitality, hotels and retail can reopen and under which rules, and how long they will continue and what will govern them,” Casteel said. “We want to roll our plan out correctly and not create confusion.
“There are going to be a lot of questions locally about what the governor’s plan means,” the mayor added. “Having a group that can help us get that information out to businesses will be a benefit — and assure our response won’t be in an erratic method.”
