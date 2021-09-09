New Braunfels Planning Commission members on Wednesday postponed action on a recommendation to the city council regarding a rezoning and special use permit request to allow unscreened outdoor storage at the site of the proposed New Braunfels Utilities headquarters building on a 70-acre tract located at the southwestern corner of Westpointe Drive.
The commission’s next meeting is scheduled for Oct. 6.
The vote to delay action on the measure came after Commissioner Jerry Sonier said he received a phone call from a representative of an apartment complex on Westpointe Drive asking for more time to gather information regarding how the proposal would affect traffic in the area.
According to city officials, the proposed zone change with a special use permit for unscreened outdoor storage would allow for the intended development of the property as the NBU headquarters building, maintenance building and materials yard.
The applicant, New Braunfels-based HMT Engineering and Surveying, has indicated the special use permit request would provide for relief from the requirement to construct a fence or wall along the portion of the property boundary where outdoor storage is planned to be located.
The developer’s plans include large storage areas that are separated from future/proposed roadways as much as possible, where native vegetation will be maintained for screening to the extent possible.
The property is currently zoned “APD,” a zoning district intended for newly annexed areas, agricultural, farm and ranch uses, and for areas where development is premature because of lack of utilities, capacity or service, or where ultimate use has not been determined.
The proposed “C-1B” General Business District is intended for the development of a broad range of retail, office and professional services located along or at the intersection of collectors or thoroughfares.
In other action, commissioners voted to recommend to the city council a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow a variety of residential and non-residential development at 614 and 720 W. Zipp Road.
The proposed special use permit on the about 50-acre tract located south of the intersection of South Walnut Avenue and West Klein Road would designate four zoning districts that allow for single-family residential and non-residential development on the property, subject to proposed development standards, conditions and site plan restrictions.
The applicant, Land Consultants, Ltd. Co., indicated that the request would bring together an assortment of compatible commercial and residential uses with the construction of the new arterial intersection of Walnut Avenue and Klein Road.
Plans include the extension of South Walnut Avenue, a principal arterial on the city’s thoroughfare plan, from Klein Road to Zipp Road.
