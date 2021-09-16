Children’s Advocacy Center staff are happy to be back in their old office, which underwent full renovation due to flooding from the February freeze.
The winter storms caused pipes to burst in the two-story main office off Pride Drive, with water flooding from the second story down to the first.
For several months, staff worked at a satellite office in Seguin. They had to get creative with helping families and children, with employees visiting with families in the privacy of cars.
The Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County works with the state’s Office of the Governor, the Department of Family Protective Services and other state agencies.
It provides counseling and conducts neutral, forensic interviews with child abuse and sex trafficking survivors in a relaxed environment to provide case information.
Local organizations such as United Way of New Braunfels, the McKenna Foundation, Baptist Health System, the Najim Foundation and the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation as well as locals donated money.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office even donated a giant, human-sized teddy bear which kids hug immediately after walking into the office.
CACCC executive director Trendy Sharp said interviews and case work never ceased despite the flood and the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re super lucky to have the community support us, we never stopped providing services through COVID and losing half our staff,” Sharp said. “However, it is great to be home.”
A fresh start
The office went through complete renovations, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, but luckily the organization is insured.
CACCC board president Michael Agnese said he is grateful that construction contractor Classen Winters took on the project.
“We were really lucky that we were able to find a contractor who had
capacity and willingness to take on a project of this size,” Agnese said.
Renovations included flooring, drywall, electrical systems and paint. Sharp said the office’s layout is meant to be relaxed and kid-friendly since children must go through the uncomfortable process of being interviewed about their abuse.
The entire interior is a cheerful “fairy tale blue” to calm the children who must be interviewed about their abuse.
“Blue is super optimistic, it’s also the official color of Child Abuse Prevention Month in April,” Sharp said. “It just gives an environment that’s happy and comfortable and at peace.”
The main area houses the giant stuffed teddy bear and comfortable seating, with storage for snacks, toys and crafts.
Down the hallway is the forensic interview room, with comfy chairs, a rug and a giant smart tablet.
CACCC lead forensic interviewer Susan White said she wanted the space to be comfortable.
“Interview rooms before were a lot more empty and sterile,” White said. “New research shows that children do better in a more soothing environment.”
White said working out of the satellite office in Seguin was doable but a little unpredictable.
“It was confusing like ‘Where am I going today, what equipment are we using?” White said. “It disrupted the flow a little bit, but the interview process is the same process no matter where you are.”
Interviews are one-on-one and the interview usually asks open-ended questions to gather information about the abuse and by who.
The room has a document camera to digitize and store pictures of texts, photographs, papers and other important documentation of the abuse.
There is also the large smart board, where kids can write out their thoughts or draw out a timeline of events.
Past the interview room is a hallway with two interview observation rooms for law authorities such as DFPS and CACCC staff to collaborate and work on cases.
The case intake hotline used to just go directly to Child Protective Services, but recently cases now go to CACCC to work with local authorities, Sharp said.
The area used to have the counseling sessions, but counseling moved to a separate office in Gruene Office Park down the road.
After a tumultuous year, CACCC staff said they’re happy to be returning or starting work there.
Shannon Dixon is a family advocate, meaning she greets children and families as they first walk in to go over what the interview process will look like and help them with the necessary paperwork.
“It’s a feeling of renewal, the feeling of hope and resilience really is shining through for all of us here as staff members,” Dixon said. “The children that we see have hardships and challenges and to have our building go through that experience and come back in a new state has been absolutely refreshing.”
Stacy Dufur, CACCC director of programs, said it felt distant working with families out of cars and being shuffled around.
“For a while family advocates were doing advocacy from their car and it felt a little bit cut off,” Dufur said. “Now that they’re able to come outside, play with the toys, it comforts [the children] and gives them a sense of normalcy before going back out into the interview space.”
Keeping Up
The first two months of the pandemic, for the first time CACCC saw a slight decrease in the number of reports coming through statewide intake, Sharp said.
Typically reports are done through the schools, usually with teachers making the reports, but the pandemic caused students to be out of school.
The number of reports has gone back up, with 2,003 reports ending the 2021 fiscal year. Last fiscal year, there were 2,008 reports, and in 2019 a little more than 1,900.
When CACCC first started, they had around 1,400 reports.
“You have more people reporting abuse, which is good,” Sharp said. “But if you think overall about increasing reports in Comal County, number one the New Braunfels population is absolutely exploding. We feel it here, and when we do more population, more kids, more child abuse, unfortunately. So we needed to speed up and work with other services, as well.”
