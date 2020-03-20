What is social distancing?
Social distancing involves staying away from other people to avoid catching or spreading illness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, social distancing means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance — about 6 feet — from others when possible.
Examples of congregate settings include “crowded public places where close contact with others may occur, such as shopping centers, movie theaters, stadiums,” the CDC says.
That could also mean could mean avoiding concerts or weddings, and skipping the handshake or high-five.
Can the COVID-19 virus spread through drinking water or pools and hot tubs?
The virus has not been detected in drinking water, according to CDC. Conventional water treatment methods that use filtration and disinfection, such as those in most municipal drinking water systems, should remove or inactivate the virus that causes COVID-19.
Officials with the Environmental Protection Agency recommend that residents continue to use and drink tap water as usual.
According to CDC, there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be spread to humans through the use of pools and hot tubs.
Proper operation, maintenance, and disinfection with chlorine and bromine of pools and hot tubs should remove the virus that causes COVID-19.
Should I be concerned about animals and pets and the coronavirus?
The CDC says that while this virus seems to have emerged from an animal source, it is now spreading from person-to-person.
There is no reason to believe that any animals including pets in the United States might be a source of infection with this novel coronavirus.
The CDC says it has not received any reports of pets or other animals becoming sick with COVID-19, and there is no evidence that companion animals including pets can spread the virus.
However, it’s always a good idea to wash your hands after being around animals.
