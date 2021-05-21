All New Braunfels ISD employees will receive a 2% pay raise on their paygrade’s midpoint for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
The district’s school board also recently approved the extra duty work schedule which includes the approval of stipends for next year.
Outgoing board president Sherry Harrison during the board’s regular meeting said they wanted to prioritize the raise before the rest of the budget process.
The board discussed the pay raise but did not take action during a budget workshop on May 4. They will finalize the budget sometime in June.
“This is not the first time we’re seeing this and this is not the first time we’re talking about it,” Harrison said. “It’s been a tremendous administrative challenge that’s been placed on the departments in the district. We opted to break this out in budget discussions.”
Finance and operations assistant superintendent Clint McLain said the pandemic made many aspects of work difficult for NBISD employees. He said approving the compensation plan before the final budget is approved in June will help “finalize and adopt a balanced budget.”
“The past year has been challenging and we have had to navigate our planning differently,” McLain said in an email to the Herald. “We have been diligent to curve our spending so that we can have the funds available to improve student learning opportunities, fill in any gaps and prepare for what is coming.”
The board shifted positions as former board vice president Wes Clark stepped up as board president. He said he is proud of all the work employees have done.
“We value our employees and are very happy that we were able to give them a pay increase this coming fiscal year,” Clark said. “We know they work hard and want to get this in the budget because they deserve it. We are thankful for all of the employees that are part of the Unicorn Family.”
New Superintendent
Dr. Cade Smith has signed his contract as the district’s next superintendent.
His annual salary is $215,000 according to his contract, compared to that of retiring superintendent Randy Moczygemba’s $227,424.70.
Moczygemba announced his plans to retire on June 30 back in January. In March he later announced he would be leaving earlier than planned using accrued vacation and personal days.
Smith, who takes the reins in New Braunfels on June 1, is in his third year as Brock ISD’s superintendent, and previously worked for Georgetown ISD as executive director of campus operations and campus leadership.
He was also Georgetown High School Principal and was an assistant and associate principal in Frisco ISD for four years.
Middle School Soccer
The board is currently holding budget workshops to consider items — including a middle school soccer program
Dozens of parents, students and athletes came out in support of a middle school soccer program during the board’s recent meeting.
The board has prioritized, among other items, possibly creating girls and boys middle school soccer teams.
There would be a coach and assistant coach each for the boys team and girls team, and the two teams would combine 7th and 8th grade.
Jennifer Hernandez spoke during public comments supporting middle school soccer.
She said she played on the boys team in high school since there was not a girls team 30 years ago.
She said if she were offered soccer in middle school, she would naturally pick it.
“If I had the opportunity to choose I would’ve chosen soccer at that time,” Hernandez said. “It was my first love, my first sport. It was the most affordable thing we could do at the time. It did feed my heart.”
Local attorney Matt Kyle spoke and said he has seen people start with soccer at a young age and excel in it or other sports later on.
“Equipping a soccer team is cheaper, we can bring in shoes, shin guards and socks,” Kyle said. “The people in this community, we believe the money is in here somewhere, we believe that.”
The middle school requested four coaches, a head coach and assistant coach each for a boys and girls teams.
These four tiers would take stipends since they would already be teachers at the school taking on an after-school activity.
Stipends would be about $10,500 for each campus, totaling $21,000.
