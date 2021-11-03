Comal Independent School District won and lost Tuesday night, as it narrowly received voters’ blessings to build new facilities and increase pay for staffers, but didn’t gain support to improve athletic facilities.
Winning was Proposition A, which will increase the ad valorem tax rate to $1.2920 per $100 property valuation to compensate teachers and staffers; Proposition B, which will designate $411.3 million for facilities improvements, land purchases and school buses, and Proposition E, which will allot up to $34.5 million for instructional technology.
Losing was Proposition C, which sought $61.5 million for campus athletic facilities and Proposition D, which would have designated $20.4 million for stadium improvements.
“To those who participated in the Comal ISD election, thank you. I appreciate that you took the time to make your voice heard and provide input on the future direction of our district,” Superintendent Andrew Kim said in an email to parents Wednesday.
In unofficial returns, 17,000 voters participated in early and election-day balloting. The results will be canvassed and approved by trustees on Nov. 9.
Proposition A overturns the property tax rate compression in the 2019 overhaul of the state’s public school finance system, which reduced maximum allowable annual tax increases by governmental taxing entities from 8% to 3.5%.
The district had promised pay hikes for staffers if the measure, commonly called a voter-approved tax ratification election, was approved. It passed by 317 votes.
“I am pleased to share with you that our community has chosen to support our teachers and staff with the passage of Proposition A,” Kim said. “They, along with our paraprofessional and auxiliary employees, have navigated through one of the toughest times in the history of our district.
“Our teachers and staff will now receive a 3% compensation increase, and all hourly employees will have $1.50 added to their hourly rate. This is just the beginning as additional compensation increases will be coming over the next several years.”
Proposition B passed 9,377 to 7,611. It will issue up $411,287,320 in building bonds for the construction, renovation, acquisition and equipment of school buildings, including two new elementary schools, one new middle school, a Hill Country College Preparatory High School, campus safety and security, campus infrastructure projects and playground upgrades at all elementary schools.
It will also fund gym renovations at Bill Brown and Hoffmann Lane elementary schools, support facilities for student programs at Canyon High School, build an agricultural barn and dance program facility at Canyon Lake High School, reconfigure the Canyon Middle School parking lot and add a second gym to Mountain Valley Middle School.
The measure will expand the campus and add fencing around Memorial Early College High School, upgrade and/or add facilities at Specht Elementary and for student support programs at Smithson Valley High School, purchase school buses and land acquisitions for future district facilities.
Proposition E, approved 9,354 to 7,401, will issue up to $34,540,000 in bonds for purchases of new instructional technology used in classrooms.
“This gives us the funds to build four new schools to accommodate the 1,000 new students who arrive in our district each year, as well as make safety and security improvements, purchase buses, and secure land for future schools,” Kim said. “We will also be able to purchase new computers for our teachers and staff and make needed improvements to our computer network.”
Losing by wide margins were Propositions C and D. Proposition C would have authorized up to $61,487,803 in bonds for campus student recreational facilities at Canyon High, which would have upgraded its golf practice facility, added a new tennis center and provided turf, lighting and new drainage for baseball, softball and football practice fields.
Other improvements would have included a field house and tennis courts at Davenport High, football field grading at Mountain Valley MS, bleacher replacements at Smithson Valley MS and fieldhouse, soccer, football, wrestling and lacrosse facilities at Smithson Valley HS, which also would have received baseball field lighting, new dugouts and a golf practice facility.
Proposition D would have allotted up to $20,397,672 for improvements at hawk Stadium, Ranger Stadium, Cougar Stadium and other venues exceeding 1,000 seating capacities, and improved or added press boxes and ticket facilities at Canyon Lake HS and Davenport HS.
“These two propositions would have allowed us to solve safety issues at Hawk Stadium; baseball field drainage at Canyon HS and Canyon Lake HS; the need for more programmatic space at Davenport HS, dugouts and lighting at Smithson Valley HS as well as many other reinvestment projects across the district,” Kim said.
“I’m sorry that I was not able to convince all our voters of the importance of these two propositions as the needs still exist. But we will take this feedback, study it, and figure out how to address the challenges of program growth.”
In 2013, after the district lost the first bond measure in its history, Kim stated that the $451 million measure might have proven sticker shock for voters. The loss, along with smaller, but approved bond measures in 2015 and 2018, created and lengthened building gaps for the growing district — which saw it get wider on Tuesday.
“For you to give us your vote of confidence on three of the five propositions is not something that we take for granted,” Kim said. “We have high expectations for ourselves, and we believe in these expectations. As such, we will work hard to meet them and the expectations of our community, which takes pride in our traditions and values.”
Other elections
Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said 8,587 Comal County voters cast ballots during early voting and another 8,870 voted in person on Tuesday. A total of 17,790 voted, which was 14.62% of 121,711 registered voters.
The highest totals at 23 countywide polling sites were recorded at Mammen Family Library in Bulverde — which still had voters in line at 7:30 p.m. — followed by the Garden Ridge Municipal Complex and Vintage Oaks Amenity Center.
Jaqua said 45 of 84 ballot versions throughout the county confused the elections website, which listed the percentage of outstanding voting precincts — not the number of polling sites — long after the final votes were posted at 10:11 p.m.
Other measures were approved by voters, including Comal Emergency Services District No. 7’s sales and use tax proposition; Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E, both in the Veramendi development, confirmed district charters, board directors and funding.
2021 tax statements ready
County Tax-Assessor Collector Kristin Hoyt announced Wednesday that 2021 Comal County tax statements have been created, reflecting the tax rates approved by Comal ISD voters on Tuesday.
“Statements have been approved for print and mail, so those should be in mailboxes within a few days,” Hoyt said. “Statements can be emailed or printed for pick up (Wednesday) and payments can be accepted today in the office by credit card, check, etc.
“Starting Thursday, 2021 statements will be available for viewing online and payments online at our website: www.comalpropertytax.com.”
