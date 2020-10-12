Natural Bridge Wildlife Ranch is a winner in the 2020 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice travel award contest for best safari park.
Twenty nominations were made by an expert panel. Then, the public voted for their favorite nominees. The Comal County attraction finished ninth among the country’s best safari parks.
“We are excited to be a top 10 winner again this year,” said NBWR Marketing Director Tiffany Soechting. “It is an honor to be recognized among the most favored by visitors in the United States.”
The contest results are meant to serve as an unbiased resource for travelers as they pursue experiences and destinations.
To see USA Today 10Best’s version of this news, visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-safari-park-2020/.
“We have spent over 30 years caring for some of the world’s endangered species, and conservation has been a big focus for the Ranch,” Soechting said. “Knowing that our peers and visitors chose us as their favorite safari gives me hope that educating and enlightening people on animal biology will help those endangered species sustain in the wild.”
Other winners included Fossil Rim Wildlife Center, Glen Rose; Wildlife Safari Park, Ashland, Nebraska; Bearizona Wildlife Park, Williams, Arizona; San Diego Zoo Safari Park, San Diego; Wildlife Safari, Winston, Oregon; Safari West, Santa Rosa, California; Virginia Safari Park, Natural Bridge, Virginia; The Wilds, Cumberland, Ohio; and Lion Country Safari, Loxahatchee, Florida.
With COVID-19 infections still a concern, the attraction’s safari drive-thru is especially relevant as a social distancing option.
Visitors can complete as many trips through as they desire before the time they exit the ranch or before closing time — whichever comes first.
The 450-acre park west of New Braunfels provides an opportunity for a quick or day-long safari activity from the safety, comfort and quarantine of visitor vehicles.
The ranch, established in 1984, is home for more than 700 animals from over 40 species worldwide. The goal is to ensure the survival and reproduction of these diverse species for future generations to enjoy while providing memorable, entertaining and educational experiences for its visitors.
Visit www.wildliferanchtexas.com for more information about the ranch.
