The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area and both county political parties will be signing up voters on Tuesday as part of National Voter Registration Day.
“We’re focused on providing important nonpartisan information about how to vote safely, what’s on the ballot, and voting dates, times and locations to as many area voters as possible,” said Ada Conlan, LWV-CA vice president for voter services.
LWV-CA has annually participated in the day since its start in 2012. Last year’s national event registered nearly 475,000 voters through 2.6 million social media engagements.
The LVW-CA, a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation in government and influences public policy through education and advocacy, is among thousands of organizations throughout the county registering new voters and helping others update voter registrations.
“We’re targeting low turnout areas and underrepresented communities as well as new voters in partnership with other nonpartisan community organizations to get out the message that their votes count,” Conlan said.
This week, the League held an online public meeting featuring presentations on safety
measures each county will be taking at polling locations. It covered steps both counties are taking to guard the health of voters and poll workers, new voting equipment and Texas ballots, and available voting options.
“This is the first election since the legislative change in which Texans will not have the straight party ticket option and for many voters, it may be the first time they’ve used these voting machines or the first time they have voted by mail,” said Roxanna Deane, LWV-CA president. “We want to provide each person with the information they need to ensure that their vote is counted.”
The LWV-CA will have a registration and information table at the Comal County Elections Office, 396 N. Seguin in New Braunfels on Tuesday. Volunteers will also visit area high schools to register eligible students and provide recorded presentations to senior government and civics classes.
Comal County Democrats will register voters at Ernest Eikel Park, 250 S Grape Avenue in New Braunfels, between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
“We’re happy to be able to provide voter registration services for our community outdoors at Eikel Park in a safe, socially responsible manner during the pandemic,” said Gloria Meehan, party chair. “Curbside/drive-up assistance is available for those who may need to take extra precautions.
“Out of respect for the health and safety of our community, all of our voter deputy registrars and volunteers are required to wear face masks and practice physical-distancing for the kick-off of this civic holiday event, one of many such voter registration events we have planned in the coming weeks, in celebration of our democracy and the right to vote.”
Sue Piner, county GOP chair said their party will continue to register voters at its party headquarters, 265 Landa Street in New Braunfels, every day except Sunday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. “We welcome all to come on in.”
Through early October, the League will join the New Braunfels MLK Association, NAACP Seguin Branch, New Braunfels Food Bank, New Braunfels LULAC Council 4217 and Seguin LULAC Council 682 in distributing nonpartisan voting information at community food banks and to low turnout areas.
This week, the LWV-CA began recording a series of 11 online forums featuring candidates in contested races for Texas House Districts 73 and 44, Comal County Commissioners Court, New Braunfels Independent School District’s board of trustees, and mayoral and city council candidates in Seguin and Schertz.
Local voter guides will be available online at lwvcomal.org after Oct. 3. The Comal County guide will appear in the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung and Guadalupe County guide in the Seguin Gazette the weekend of Oct. 10-11.
For more, visit lwvcomal.org, or facebook.com/LWVComalTX. Voters can also visit the League’s Vote411.org website to receive answers to questions, links to state and county elections websites, and candidate information.
The deadline to register to vote is Monday, Oct. 5. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13 and concludes Friday, Oct. 30. For election information, including sample ballots, precinct maps and polling locations for early voting and election days, visit www.votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
