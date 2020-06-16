The Memorial Day weekend and people not following health guidelines is helping fuel a spike in COVID-19 cases, health officials said Tuesday after the county added 38 more confirmed cases and 11 more probable cases.
“It’s clear we are seeing a spike in cases driven by a lack of social distancing and the emergence for the first time of widespread community transmission in Comal County,” said Cheryl Fraser, director of public health. “To protect your health and the health of your loved ones and community, everyone should practice social distancing, wear a face covering if they must go out, and continue frequently washing hands and using hand sanitizer.”
Comal County’s positivity rate — the daily percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in relation to the total number of people tested that day — is now 5.66%, up from 4.77% on Saturday and 3.81% one week ago. That means five or six people are now testing positive out of every 100 tests conducted.
That metric has become an important marker in the coronavirus pandemic, driven by recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“If that goes up, it means we are identifying a bigger spread of the disease because the proportion of positives is greater,” Dr. Anil Mangla, a Comal County infectious disease and public health epidemiologist said. “The spread is much greater than it was.”
Mangla said the positivity rate in Comal County decreased from May 13 to May 31, then remained steady from June 1 to June 9.
“All of a sudden, from June 10, we started seeing this increase, and it was related to the opening of different places, but more importantly, it was also the Memorial Day weekend. When you go two weeks from the Memorial Day weekend, you can see that the positivity rate increased, which means the spread of the disease increased.”
Mangla also said the county has seen a significant increase in cases from people within a household, which is regarded as a high-risk category.
“In some of the households that we are investigating, almost every house member is positive, starting with one who got exposed in the community and has come home and exposed everyone else,” he said.
Mangla also noted that the county’s contact tracing efforts have identified cases that might not have been discovered otherwise.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, contact tracing is the process of supporting patients with suspected or confirmed infection. During an investigation, public health staff work with a patient to help them recall everyone with whom they have had close contact during the timeframe while they may have been infectious.
Public health staff then begin contact tracing by warning those individuals of their potential exposure as rapidly and sensitively as possible.
The Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 4,240 tests conducted.
The county has now seen 197 confirmed cases and 43 probable cases. The county also confirmed 10 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 137. The county has 97 active confirmed and probable cases with six now hospitalized after a previously reported case was admitted.
The newest cases range from across the county, although the majority are residents of New Braunfels or the immediate area, and range in age from under 18 to their 60s, although more than 20 of the cases are in their 20s — and echo concerns that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott voiced about younger people not following health guidelines.
Four cases are from the Bulverde area, one is from the Garden Ridge area, and one is on the south side of Canyon Lake. A handful of new cases are scattered in the unincorporated areas of the county, especially northwest and northeast of New Braunfels.
In Guadalupe County, 172 people have recovered from COVID-19 with 38 active cases. Sixteen of those active cases are New Braunfels residents.
Testing
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
“Probable cases” is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria:
• A positive quick-result antigen test
•Experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
• Close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county’s positivity rate and total case tally.
