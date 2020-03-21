Today, is the 175th celebration and observance of the founding of our community. New Braunfels was established during the Republic of Texas on March 21, 1845 by Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels before Texas joined the United States of America.
A city founded by pioneers during a time when Texas was truly the frontier and where opportunity was the attraction to the immigrants who settled our community.
Today, we may not have a parade, gather for a community prayer, celebrate with a grand party and fireworks, but each can be proud of and pray for the community that we hold dear.
In observance of our 175th anniversary of New Braunfels, I will reflect on the words of Dr. Ferdinand Von Roemer who in 1845 wrote, “What an earthly paradise could be created here.”
His observation has become our reality through the hard work and perseverance of the generations of people who have helped create Roemer’s described paradise.
It will take an even greater toll in the days, weeks and months ahead to preserve that legacy we have been granted as New Braunfelsers.
I am proud that I had the opportunity to be raised in New Braunfels and I am grateful that my children have had that same advantage.
This pride is shared by New Braunfelsers, and our more recent residents often comment that they too wish they had that same good fortune. It is not surprising that we strive to preserve and protect our history, natural resources and the unique heritage that has made New Braunfels our home of choice.
Please join me in a moment of thought and prayer for our community, for each other, for our past, and for our future.
