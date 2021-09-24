Active COVID-19 cases in Comal County continued declining on Friday, as that number fell below 1,200 for the first time since early August.
Some information usually released daily was not available on Friday as county offices were closed for Comal County Fair Day, but the health department's online dashboard indicated there were 70 new cases and 234 recoveries, pushing the active case count to 1,147, a decrease of 164 from the previous day and 515 from a week ago.
The last time the active case figure was below 1,200 was on Aug. 5.
No deaths were reported on Friday. The county's death toll remained at 410.
According to Texas Department of State Health Services data, 62,033 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
About half of those deaths have occurred since vaccinations began in Texas in mid-December.
Of the nearly 19,000 Texas deaths attributed to COVID-19 since early February, 119 were fully vaccinated, according to preliminary data from DSHS.
DSHS counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
The Texas Tribune reported that at the pandemic's beginning, people aged 60 and above made up around 80% of coronavirus deaths. Since vaccinations have become available, the share of elderly deaths has declined while younger and middle-aged people are making up a larger share.
According to state data, the deadliest month of the pandemic statewide so far was January — before vaccines were widely available — when 9,914 people died from COVID-19. That month only 15% of the COVID-19 deaths were among Texans under age 60. Last month during the height of the delta surge, they accounted for 38% of deaths.
More Texans younger than 60 died in August than at any other point in the pandemic. For example, the deaths of Texans in their 40s jumped to 679 — nearly double the previous peak for that age group in January 2021. For Texans in their 30s, deaths in August were 33% higher than the winter peak, while deaths of those younger than 30 — 124 in August — were 77% higher than the previous peak for that age group, which was 70 in July 2020.
Deaths are a trailing indicator, however. They rise after COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, then fall after those indicators fall.
In Comal County, since the pandemic arrived locally, one 18-year-old has died from the virus, two were aged 19 to 29, six were in their 30s, 11 in their 40s, 39 in their 50s, 63 in their 60s, 109 in their 70s and 179 people were 80 and older.
Of Comal County's active cases, 41 residents were hospitalized on Friday, up one from the previous day and 11 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, three in their 30s, four in their 40s, eight in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, seven in their 70s and five older than 80.
Since the pandemic began, local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
On Thursday, state officials reported 8,072 new confirmed cases and 3,010 new probable cases, a decrease of 4,966 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Wednesday, 11,113 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 1,484 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 13.4% on Friday, down slightly from the previous day's mark of 13.62%.
State health officials reported 674 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 70 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Wednesday, state health officials reported 7,607 available staffed hospital beds, including 327 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 16.6% of total hospital beds.
On Friday, DSHS numbers indicated that 70.57% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61.95% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 71.17% and 60.83%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.56% with one dose and 56.04% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Tests are available at no cost to patients and are open to the public, regardless of which city or county a person resides.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
