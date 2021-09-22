The New Braunfels Family YMCA relocated next to Resolute Hospital last year, and officials say they plan to serve the Creekside area and the broader community however they can.
The organization had a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, group demos and a tour, marking its first anniversary at the new facility in the former HealthLink Wellness Center at Resolute Health Hospital off 545 Creekside Crossing.
“It’s a good opportunity to remind folks that we’re back in the community and with COVID and everything slowing things down a bit, now’s a good time to remind folks we’re back in the area and in a new location,” said Fredy Degollado, YMCA executive director of Greater San Antonio.
Its original location off Landa Street opened in 2006. YMCA sold the building to the Comal County Senior Citizens Foundation for their new location.
After a pandemic year, the YMCA saw a dip in membership but is now back up to pre-pandemic numbers as old and new members flocked to the new location in the Creekside area.
The New Braunfels Town Center at Creekside and surrounding parts off of I-35 are rapidly growing with new developments as more people move to the area.
“We’ve got quite a few new faces we’ve seen as well,” said Frank Arredondo, who oversees New Braunfels Family YMCA branch operations. “It’s really opened our eyes to a new growing community on this side of town.”
The new facility boasts state-of-the-art exercise equipment and two pools that can be covered for activities throughout the year.
The YMCA’s ForeverWell program offers opportunities for those 62 and older to partake in physical activities and social events.
Arredondo said so far the pilates, body pump, yoga, zumba and aquatics classes have been a hit.
“We’re about 24,000 square feet where we offer free group exercise classes, health and wellness orientations for those new to our facility and who want to just get back in the swing of things of working out or getting into an exercise regimen,” Arredondo said.
Arredondo said the indoor pools are popular, since unlike their last location, people can swim during the fall and winter seasons.
One pool is a four-lane lap pool while the other is a therapeutic pool, used for light exercise and physical therapy in partnership with Resolute Hospital.
Through the Resolute partnership, hospital employees have also enjoyed the pools and other amenities.
Arredondo said old and new members also enjoy the pilates program, which includes a personalized trainer and access to six pilates reformer beds.
Besides exercise programs, the YMCA’s Youth Development team provides after-school programming for 10 New Braunfels ISD elementary schools.
Those who used the after-school program also pivoted to the YMCA’s camp held this summer.
“We’ve seen that there is a big need here in the New Braunfels area,” Arredondo said.
When the pandemic hit, the YMCA faced fundraising difficulties to provide financial assistance for those who wanted to do programs such as swimming sports, summer camp, daycare and after-school watch.
“We raised money to help people out in terms of that type of programming,” Degollado said. “It was a tough year in fundraising no doubt.”
Looking forward, the YMCA’s new location hopes to raise money to continue supporting those in need and listen to community feedback.
“In any location you kind of grow with that community and the members dictate what we can do or afford,” Degollado said. “We’re not one size fits all. We ask what the community needs, what are the gaps and how can we fill some of those gaps.”
