Comal County officials said that they had their fourth confirmed case of the coronavirus on Monday morning, and released additional data about all local cases.
Officials said the fourth case is travel-related and was confirmed late Sunday to the office of public health. The patient is hospitalized outside of the county.
Among the four cases, one is in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 60s and one in their 80s. One lives in the city of New Braunfels, two live in eastern Comal County, and one lives south of Canyon Lake.
The county released a map of the cases online at https://www.co.comal.tx.us/covid19/MAP.JPG and it will be updated each afternoon, as events warrant.
Officials said three of the positive tests were confirmed to be travel-related, which means the patient became symptomatic immediately after returning from travel outside of South Central Texas. Officials can't confirm whether travel was the cause of the other case.
As of 8 p.m. Sunday, Comal County had received reports of 51 tests conducted, including the four positive results. Several results are still pending.
