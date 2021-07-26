The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees will meet Wednesday evening hear back to school plans as COVID cases climb in Comal County and around the rest of the country.
The board will get a report on its “Back to School Plan” for 2021-2022. It is not an action item but just a presentation.
The district has a summer dashboard updated daily with active cases in the district. Daily totals fluctuate based on cases that expire each day, and the numbers are updated each evening on school days.
For summer programs, as of Thursday the cumulative totals were 17 students and 5 staff with active COVID cases.
District-wide, there were 6 current cases, according to the summer dashboard. There have been zero symptomatic cases, meaning no one had symptoms such as fever, loss of taste or smell, coughing or difficulty breathing.
Registration for new and returning students opens Aug. 9.
Other items
The board will also hear a report on the status of the 2018 Bond, which includes funding for the new middle school and new Ninth Grade Center/second high school.
The board will go over an amendment to its Communities in Schools Agreement, which partners the district with the nonprofit that helps at-risk youth stay in school.
Wednesday’s meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the NBISD Administration Center off 1000 North Walnut Avenue.
There is a Meet-and-Greet event with Superintendent Dr. Cade Smith on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Miller Building Das Patio off 400 West San Antonio Street.
People can come and go anytime to meet and welcome the district’s new superintendent.
