With insufficient rainfall, consistent hot temperatures and increased water usage, New Braunfels will enter Stage 1 drought restrictions on Monday, New Braunfels Utilities officials said.
The Edwards Aquifer level has dropped significantly over recent weeks, according to NBU, with the rolling 10-day average hitting 659.8 feet on Thursday.
An aquifer level of 660 feet triggers the initial stage of watering restrictions.
New Braunfels and the surrounding communities had enjoyed non-drought conditions since October 2018. Drought regulations and stages help to manage water supply during dry times.
“Drought stages can serve as a reminder of the importance of water supply, and the need for each of us to ensure we are good stewards of this most precious natural resource,” said NBU Chief Communications and Strategy Officer Melissa C. Krause.
During Stage 1 water restrictions, the schedule for using a sprinkler or irrigation system is as follows:
• Addresses ending 0 and 1: Monday
• Addresses ending 2 and 3: Tuesday
• Addresses ending 4 and 5: Wednesday
•Addresses ending 6 and 7: Thursday
•Addresses ending 8 and 9: Friday
Use of a hand-held hose, bucket, soaker hose, or drip irrigation system is allowed on any day at any time during Stage 1.
The use of a sprinkler or
irrigation system is not permitted on the weekends during stages 1, 2 or 3.
It doesn’t look like the weather will bring any relief any time soon.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, the heat will continue with high temperatures around 100 through at least Wednesday. No rainfall is expected.
Keep track of the latest watering stage by visiting nbutexas.com, facebook.com/newbraunfelsutilities, or calling the NBU water hotline at 830-608-8925.
In addition to providing a complete copy of the New Braunfels Water Conservation and Drought Management Plan, nbutexas.com is also a place to obtain a landscape watering guideline for New Braunfels, request a virtual assessment and to explore tips on saving water both inside and outside the home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.