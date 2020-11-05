There are moments when sports stretch beyond the playing surface.
At times, they can even highlight the very best humanity has to offer — in more ways than one.
For Davenport High School freshman Gage Dunivan, a blowout win for the Wolves on Oct. 16 took on so much more meaning than just the thrill of victory. Dunivan, 15, who has cerebral palsy, got his chance to shine under the Friday night lights when head coach J.D. Zimmerhanzel called for the “Gage Special” during the fourth quarter.
The opponent, Austin Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA), had agreed beforehand to allow Dunivan the opportunity should it arise, and he seized the spotlight by taking the handoff from the quarterback, darting to the outside and sprinting up the field for a 46-yard touchdown as spectators rose from their seats.
Gage was mobbed by his teammates in the end zone and carried back to the Davenport sideline, where he informed Zimmerhanzel he had accomplished both of his missions for the night.
“Run the ball and break people’s ankles,” Gage said of his job on the play.
For those in attendance — including Gage’s mother Devin — it was so much more than just an outstanding show of sportsmanship. She recalls an overwhelming sense of togetherness permeating throughout the bleachers.
“In that moment, I am looking around and what I feel and what I see is not a child with special needs that just made a touchdown — I see a complete team and stadium full of unity,” Devin Dunivan said. “It didn’t matter in those moments what your political views were, your race or your gender, your religion or your social status — everybody in that stadium was one. Everybody came together, and it was electrifying.”
Zimmerhanzel, who left Boerne Champion to take on the task of building Davenport’s football program from scratch, said it was among the most memorable moments he’s experienced in 15 years of coaching. He said the idea first came to him when he visited a Danville Middle School basketball game last year.
“[Gage] was able to go into the game and he scored a basket and it was electric throughout the whole gym,” Zimmerhanzel said. “His teammates were excited, his coaches were excited and I said, ‘You know what? We’ve got to have that at Davenport.’”
After being reintroduced to Gage during summer strength and conditioning camp, Zimmerhanzel was impressed with the freshman’s dedication. Gage didn’t miss a practice as the Wolves moved through their inaugural 2020 season, which features a junior varsity-level schedule.
The coach continued to look for a way to get Gage a memorable touchdown, and on a chilly night in mid-October, Davenport’s No. 42 finally got called into action.
“We were waiting every game for the perfect opportunity, and luckily enough the Austin school agreed at the end of the game that we could get Gage in,” Zimmerhanzel said. “It’s a moment that I won’t ever forget. There’s a lot of wins and losses and I won’t remember those scores, but it’s a night that I’ll remember forever throughout my coaching career.”
Gage was able to find the end zone just like his cousin — Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger — who the Davenport freshman lists as his favorite player. Gage took home the game ball and also the coin from the opening toss, and his mother said she found him holding the football as he slept that night while the coin rested closely by on his pillow.
“As excited as I was for Gage to have that moment because he loves football so much, I was just very proud of the school and what we’re a part of,” Devin said. “I am so proud of Coach Z and Gage and his teammates because they accept one another and work together, and that’s what we can only hope and pray for when raising our children and sending them off to school.”
Devin and her husband Ryan have four children — Gage and his three sisters. The Dunivans said Gage was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at age 1 and warned that would likely never walk, talk or enjoy a normal life.
However, Devin said she and her husband were always convinced Gage was capable of much more and began extensive therapy sessions that lasted up to 36 hours every week.
“We could see it in his eyes,” she said. “He was meant for more, and we worked hard.”
Gage began to join athletics in middle school and found an instant bond with his new teammates and coaches. Since then, he has become an integral member of several teams within Comal ISD and is already a part of Davenport lore.
Zimmerhanzel said the lesson taught by Gage has helped the Wolves forge an identity that will hopefully last for decades to come.
“We have an opportunity at this new campus to start new traditions and create a culture that defines us,” Zimmerhanzel said. “We have students who come from different backgrounds, and we are teaching them that it doesn’t matter where you come from — we are all brothers.”
Comal ISD communications specialist Salwa Lanford contributed to this story.
