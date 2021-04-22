Comal County staffers are still signing up those requesting COVID-19 vaccines — the problem is, there are now more vaccines than requests, and officials are working to make sure no doses go unused.
For the second straight week Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, reported vaccinations of several who hadn’t signed up for inoculations — all in an effort not to waste vaccines.
“We’re not turning any one away, but we’re not really advertising that,” she said. “We’re trying to get past these second-dose clinics; we might have to take a different approach to how we’re doing it.”
Comal County first opened its vaccine standby list to those over age 65 and/or with medical conditions in January. After it quickly filled with more than 12,000 names, it closed signups which in late March reopened to all residents 18 and older after the state expanded eligibility requirements.
Fraser said just over 1,000 are left on the signup list. She said online registrations, through the link at the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us are still welcome — those without computer access or need assistance can call 830-620-5575.
Fraser again noted public health has “not wasted one single (vaccine) dose.”
Public health is contacting businesses — especially those preparing for tourist season. She said vaccines will be distributed next week during clinics at Schlitterbahn and Bulverde Senior Activity Center.
“We’re really focusing on the businesses that were hit so hard during last Memorial Day – our restaurants and our river outfitters. Any place where visitors come in from another county is at risk,” she said.
Mass clinics, mostly for second vaccines, will resume Monday, May 5 and Tuesday, May 6.
Fraser dished kudos to New Braunfels and Canyon Lake Fire and EMS personnel, who have helped vaccinate homebound patients.
“We have a good system going with that,” she said. “We haven’t wasted one dose — I tell others that we’ve knocked on doors to ask businesses to have their employees come by at the end of the day — I think that’s another big win for us.
“We’re just trying to get as many people vaccinated as possible to get us back to some new type of normal.”
Thursday’s report
Fraser reported 34 cases — 14 new and 20 backlogged — and one death, a New Braunfels man in his 60s who succumbed on Monday. The new cases increased the county total to 10,083 cases, and deaths to 313.
Nine of the new cases are confirmed and five are probable. Total active cases increased by 18 on Wednesday to now total 233, with nine residents hospitalized.
Twenty-one are in county hospitals, including five in intensive care and two on ventilators. There were 27 recoveries that increased that total to 9,537.
The county’s molecular positivity rate was 3.12% Wednesday, compared to the state’s 5.47%, and its antigen positivity rate was 2.87%, compared to the state’s 3.97%. The Area P Trauma Service Area Service Score, measuring hospital capacity in a 22-county region that includes Comal County and San Antonio, increased to 4.17% as of April 20.
“The good news is Tuesday and Wednesday we held two more mass vaccination clinics that administered a total of 3,787 vaccines, which brings the public health total to just over 30,000,” Fraser said. Combined with 39 providers that have distributed 40,500 vaccines, it upped total county vaccines to around 70,500.
“We estimate that 25% of those eligible are fully vaccinated,” Fraser said after 1,784 vaccines were distributed Wednesday.
“We combined two smaller clinics for Wednesday, and we had a lot more (vaccinators) which made it seem even smaller after the 2,005 we distributed on Tuesday,” Fraser said.
