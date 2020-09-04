Public health officials are asking people to follow the health guidelines over the long holiday weekend in an effort to avoid another spike of COVID-19 cases.
“As we go into another holiday weekend, we need to be mindful of the lessons learned from the Memorial Day and the July 4th holidays where we had a big jump in the number of positive cases,” Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said on Friday. “The CDC recommendations of social distancing, wearing a face covering, good hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick are a vital part of protecting yourself and others.”
On Friday's report, Comal County added 21 new cases of the disease as well 23 more recoveries. Of the 21 new cases, 20 are confirmed and one is probable.
Twenty of the new cases are New Braunfels residents while the other is south of Canyon Lake. Three of them are younger than 20, two are in their 20s, two in their 30s and 40s, seven are in their 50s and 60s and seven more are older than 70.
Since the pandemic began, the county has had 3,071 cases of COVID-19 with 2,672 of those recovered. Forty people are currently hospitalized with the disease while 111 people have died. The county now has 288 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases.
On Friday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care beds and two on ventilators.
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of 21,152 tests. That's an increase of 303 tests from the day before. The county's seven-day positivity rate is now at 11.19%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
