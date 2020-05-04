I am unable to return to work during COVID-19. Do I continue receiving unemployment insurance benefits?
The Texas Workforce Commission will investigate and handle each on a case-by-case basis. If your employer offers you work, communicate with them as to why you are unable to return. If you can agree on accommodations, you do not need to contact TWC. When you next request payment, indicate that you were offered work and refused. Your employer will report this information to TWC as well. TWC will investigate your case and contact both you and your employer. While the investigation occurs, you will continue to receive payments.
According to TWC, the following are reasons benefits would be granted if the individual refused suitable work:
At high risk — People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19.
Household members at high risk — People 65 years or older are at a higher risk of getting sick from COVID-19.
Diagnosed with COVID-19 — the individual has tested positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas and has not recovered.
A family member with COVID-19 — anybody in the household testing positive for COVID-19 by a source authorized by the state of Texas and has not recovered and 14 days have not yet passed.
Quarantined — the individual is currently in 14-day quarantine due to close contact exposure to COVID-19.
Child care — Child’s school or daycare closed and no alternatives are available.
Who else is considered high-risk for the coronavirus as far as unemployment benefits are concerned?
The Texas Department of State Health Services also defines high risk as people with underlying medical conditions such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and others.
I’m a part-time worker who lost my job because of COVID-19. Am I still eligible for unemployment benefits?
Yes. According to TWC, part-time workers are eligible for partial benefits, which are calculated by taking into consideration your recent wages. You will also qualify for the additional $600 weekly benefit, although the extra $600 bonus currently expires at the end of July 2020.
