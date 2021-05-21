The closed sign on the front of the Comal County Senior Center only tells part of the story.
The building, which has been partly closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, is now undergoing significant renovation — including painting, redecorating, a new fire system and bringing other aspects up to code, executive director Ken Lowery said.
“So that when we do open back up and when we start our activities again it will be like a chipper place and won’t be so dull and drab,” Lowery said. “We are working to improve the mechanical infrastructure of the building to make it more suitable for activities and a wider range of activities.”
The center is not offering group meetings or daily activities, but continues to offer meal deliveries and exercise classes using social distancing. It also is doing bingo in the parking lot so people don’t need to leave their car.
After a rise back above 300 last month, Comal County’s active case numbers have started to decline, but Lowery says the center doesn’t want to reopen too early and is taking advice from medical professionals.
“We are planning for reopening, but it’s very important for the safety of our seniors,” Lowery said.
He said when they get the “green light” they will reopen and bring back normal activities.
“I wish I had a date for that, but the numbers jump up, go down, it’s just hard to determine,” Lowery said. “If you look in our area at the death rate, those that have passed have been 60-years or older.”
The center also allows people to pick up meals via a drive-thru and delivers meals to homebound senior citizens five days a week.
“No one has missed a meal — even during the winter storm and we were able to get out and get those meals delivered to homebound seniors,” Lowery said.
The Comal County Health Department and the New Braunfels Fire Department administered vaccines for about 100 senior citizens at the center and has administered vaccines to about 20 to 30 homebound seniors.
Lowery said they will remain cautious.
“We have to be careful to protect our seniors and we realize that they also need the ability to connect with others,” Lowery said. “We know their frustration is running high but what we’re doing is for their long term safety and keeping them active and providing what services we can without exposing them to risk.”
Lowery said another announcement for the center is also on the horizon.
“We have very positive benefits coming to the seniors of Comal County,” Lowery said. “We ask for their patience and for their understanding but very shortly we will be making an announcement to the future of the senior center and the community. Not only will seniors benefit from this, but it will be planned for the long term, like the next 25 to 30 years.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.