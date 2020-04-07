A few days after New Braunfels announced it was closing city parks for the Easter weekend, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday closed state parks through that, and possibly beyond — leaving Comal County as the lone local entity not doing the same in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis.
Abbott’s office said it “directed the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Texas Historical Commission to close all state parks and historic sites as part of the state’s efforts to strengthen social distancing practices and prevent gatherings of large groups of people.”
The directive closed those to the public beginning at 5 p.m. Tuesday, with the statement adding they would reopen at a future order issued by the governor.
“Social distancing is our best tool to curb the spread of COVID-19 and save lives,” Abbott said. “The temporary closure of our state parks and historic sites will help us achieve this goal by preventing the gathering of large groups of people.
“I urge all Texans to continue to stay at home except for essential services as we respond to COVID-19. By following these social distance practices, we will overcome this challenge together.”
The city of New Braunfels late Friday announced the closure of all city parks between 8 p.m. Thursday, April 9 and 8 a.m. Monday, April 13, hopefully when they will reopen “for limited activities such as walking, hiking and biking.”
Comal County, which called to clamp down on social gatherings beginning last weekend, has not issued a decision on holiday park operations, which for now will remain open through Easter weekend.
Paul Anthony, the county’s public information officer, said the county on Wednesday would issue a statement on Founders’ Day activities, traditionally scheduled this Good Friday, but provided no further details Tuesday afternoon.
New Braunfels Mayor Barron Casteel reiterated his hope that citizens will remain indoors throughout the holiday period.
“We all share the same concerns on Easter weekend and especially during this acceleration phase of the virus,” he said. “It’s important we abide by the Stay Home/Work Safe orders issued by the city and county and make it through the next couple of weeks without spreading the virus. That, in turn, will help us move toward revoking or extending response measures.”
Requests for further information, such as details on locations in the city ordinance and enforcement measures, were not available from as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
