A nonprofit organization is asking for your help.
The Institute of Financial Education, which provides financial education resources to the public, is hosting a donation drive for personal protective equipment for health care professionals.
The drive is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at the Comal County Fairgrounds, 701 Common St. in New Braunfels.
Requested items include N-95 masks and other face masks, such as surgical masks and masks used by painters, carpenter and hobbyists; disposable medical gowns (paper fluid-resistant or plastic); eye protection goggles; gloves; face shields; and shoe covers or booties.
Institute founder Elizabeth De Los Santos said she hopes the medical protective gear drive will "be a proactive approach in ensuring that those on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak have the PPE needed to safely serve our community.”
"Our nonprofit felt compelled to act after hearing firsthand accounts of how people are being financially impacted from the fallout of the virus,” De Los Santos said. “COVID-19 has had a huge impact on our economy and could be financially devastating for many Americans. As a nonprofit that provides free educational resources to the public, we are focused on fighting this virus and minimizing the long term financial impact it could have. A tangible way we can help is by providing the much needed supplies to our health care workers."
Organizers ask donors to observe 6-foot social distancing and safe measures, and follow directions and safety measures as directed.
Supplies collected will be given to the Comal County Office of Public Health for their determination on distribution.
For more information, visit tifedu.org/help-save-lives, call 830-965-8844 or email info@tifedu.org
To make a tax-deductible financial donation, visit tifedu.org/help-save-lives/ppe-donation-drive-form.
To volunteer for the drive, visit tifedu.org/signup-form.
