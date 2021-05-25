New Braunfels City Council members on Monday postponed action on two proposed rezoning requests to allow developers and residents to meet — but the postponements didn’t sit well with a group of residents who wished to speak in opposition to the proposals.
The council chose to postpone the items until the June 14 meeting at the request of the applicant of the proposals, New Braunfels-based HMT Engineering.
The first postponement, a 5-1 vote with Council member Lawrence Spradley in opposition, regarded the second and final reading of a proposed rezoning of about 48 acres in the 2200 block of Farm-to-Market 1102.
Council member Shane Hines was absent from the meeting.
The request would rezone the property from “M-1A” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Thor Thornhill of HMT Engineering told council members he requested the postponement after speaking with residents in attendance at the meeting during a break and wanted “to meet and discuss” the proposal before moving forward.
“We postpone all the time,” Thornhill said. “This is very common. I’d like to get a chance to speak with them. I don’t see what that would hurt.”
Mayor Pro Tem Justin Meadows explained to meeting attendees that historically, “this council has, anytime someone has asked for a postponement for the benefit of working with people in the area, then we’ve honored that.”
“We would much rather have the development team work with the citizens, then we have to make a decision by ourselves,” Meadows said. “So, in both of these cases, I do believe there are some meetings set up to do that.”
It was the second postponement in consecutive meetings of the proposed rezoning, something not lost on Timothy Davis, who has expressed strong opposition to proposed multifamily developments in previous meetings.
“Last time, we brought a large coalition of people here,” Davis said. “We brought a large coalition of people for another item that we were told was probably being pulled. We can’t postpone because we keep growing and growing and growing.”
Davis said he spoke with Thornhill during a meeting break but added that discussions should have taken place in the time between the two postponements and asked whether the council was “going to keep postponing this, every time we bring people in to speak?”
Davis added that he was speaking for himself and a newly formed group called the Coalition of Citizens of New Braunfels for Responsible Growth.
According to Christopher Looney, the city’s planning and development services director, public hearing notices were sent to owners of six properties within 200 feet of the request. As of Monday’s meeting, no responses had been received expressing approval or opposition to the proposal.
When asked, Looney said there was no cap on the number of times an agenda item could be postponed to another meeting.
According to city information, the current zoning is intended for light manufacturing and assembly, warehousing, research and development and other operations that do not typically depend on frequent customer visits.
These uses generally require access to major thoroughfares or railroad transportation. The property sits between FM 1102 and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks, on the edge of the city limits.
The proposed zoning includes, but does not require, a mix of retail, office and industrial uses in close proximity enabling people to live, work and shop in a single location, according to city information. It also allows for multifamily development and other uses with a residential component such as assisted living, RV parks, apartments and condominiums.
The property is in close proximity to future employment and market centers which would support the proposed mixed-use zoning, and FM 1102 has been identified as a transitional mixed-use corridor.
Council members approved a first reading of the request on April 26.
Also postponed was the first reading of a rezoning proposal that would allow a variety of residential and non-residential development on a nearly 50-acre tract located south of the intersection of South Walnut Avenue and West Klein Road.
The postponement garnered a 6-0 vote.
Thornhill told council members that, like the FM 1102 property, he requested the postponement to allow for discussions with residents about the proposal.
He added that a meeting is scheduled with a representative of neighborhood residents.
A portion of the 871-foot property is currently improved with two single-family residences, with most of the property being undeveloped.
The property is currently zoned R-1A-6.6, according to city information, which is a zoning intended for the development of primarily detached, single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 6,600 square feet in size.
In addition to MU-B, zoning districts included in the applicant’s proposal that would allow for a wider array of uses to include the following:
• R-1A-4 — smaller-scale single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 4,000 square feet in size.
• R-2A — single-family residences and accessory uses on lots of at least 6,600 square feet in size and two-family residences on lots of at least 8,000 square feet in size.
• ZH-A — single-family residences on compact lots (4,000 square feet minimum) having one side building setback reduced to zero feet or requiring five-foot setbacks on both sides.
The applicant’s proposal would be subject to proposed development standards and site plan restrictions.
Development of the property would include the extension of South Walnut Avenue, a principal arterial on the city’s thoroughfare plan, up to 120 feet of right-of-way width, along the northeastern boundary of the property.
The city sent public hearing notices to owners of 46 properties within 200 feet of the request, according to officials, and has received one neutral response and eight responses in objection to the proposal.
During the meeting, council members issued proclamations for Building Safety month and Community Action Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.