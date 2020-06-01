An autopsy has been ordered to find out exactly why a 22-year-old Houston woman died after she had trouble breathing after going unconscious in the Comal River Saturday afternoon.
Around 4 p.m., New Braunfels Police Department officers stationed down river from the City Tube Chute were approached by friends of Devon Walton, who said she had gone under the water and resurfaced but was having trouble breathing, authorities said.
“Officers made contact with the woman, who was showing signs of labored breathing although she was conscious, alert, and able to speak with officers,” said David Ferguson, city and police department communications coordinator.
Ferguson said officers contacted New Braunfels Fire Department EMS, but before units arrived Walton became
unconscious and unresponsive.
Paramedics performed life-saving measures before transporting Walton to CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital-New Braunfels where she was pronounced dead, Ferguson said. Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust ordered an autopsy; the case is listed as a possible drowning.
It was the first Comal River death since May 2018, when 36-year-old James Flores of San Antonio disappeared while tubing with friends on the Comal River. His body was recovered by divers dispatched to the 100 block of Comal Circle, and his death was ruled as an accidental drowning.
Walton’s was the second area water-related death this year. On May 18, NBFD divers recovered the body of Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, who went missing while swimming in Canyon Lake near beach area of Comal Park. His apparent drowning was the first at the lake since July 17, 2019, when Cary Guffey, 53, of San Antonio, drowned and his friends rescued from choppy waters near Comal Park.
There were two Guadalupe River related deaths in the city last year. Roberto Chavez Celis, 29 of San Antonio, drowned July 17 while swimming near a campground in the 4500 block of River Road. In April, Eddie Torres, 38, of San Antonio was discovered drowned after a friend reported him missing near the 7200 block of Old Spring Branch Road.
