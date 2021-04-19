The New Braunfels ISD Board of Trustees selected the lone finalist for the next superintendent, Cade Smith, Monday night in a unanimous decision.
Smith is currently the superintendent of Brock ISD.
“It’s just a phenomenal school district,” Smith told the Herald-Zeitung alongside his family. “It’s a great opportunity for the family and to serve the community like this.”
The board voted 7-0 on the lone finalist during a special board meeting Monday after months of selecting a search firm, vetting applications and conducting interviews.
Following the announcement, the board must now enter a required 21-day waiting period. The board will approve the superintendent’s contract during its May 10 board meeting.
“Your board took this responsibility to find a new superintendent to lead this district very seriously,” NBISD Board President Sherry Harrison said. “We’re very invested in this process, we understand that you all may not know where we stand on this spectrum in terms of goals and objectives.”
Harrison said most of all, she hopes the district is proud of the board’s choice.
“We’re very proud of the choice that we made, but mostly we hope you are proud of the choice we’ve made,” Harrison said.
Board Vice President Wes Clark said before the announcement during the meeting that the lone finalist is “a visionary and very driven.”
Board secretary David Heefner said the finalist is going to have exceptional leadership.
“There are two kinds of managers in any kind of entity, transactional and then transformational,” Heefner said. “This gentleman is going to be a transformational leadership that we’ve never seen here before.”
Nancy York agreed and said she approved of the finalist’s qualities.
“He is curriculum-oriented with student achievement at the top of his list and an excellent communicator who is very positive with his outlook and has amazing transparency,” she said.
New Braunfels ISD Superintendent Randy Moczygemba planned on retiring June 30 after 14 years of service, but he is retiring early with accrued days off to leave ahead of that date.
Smith said he is excited, humbled and admires the district for its educational excellence.
“Early on, it’s just about building relationships with people, getting to know the community, the schools, the staff and the students,” Smith said. “A lot of good things are happening in New Braunfels.”
Congratulations Dr. Smith! Trustee Hefner’s quote gives me confidence that Dr. Smith is the exact person we need to lead the district at this time. “There are two kinds of managers in any kind of entity, transactional and then transformational,” Heefner said. “This gentleman is going to be a transformational leadership that we’ve never seen here before.”
I pray that the voters of New Braunfels give me the opportunity to work with you as all of us continue to build a world-class educational system for our children.
https://facebook.com/BrianNBISD
