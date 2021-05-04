Comal Independent School District said it has stepped up disinfectant treatments at Canyon Middle School after an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the campus.

The 40 active and 217 symptomatic cases at the school, reported on Comal ISD’s COVID-19 page on Tuesday, account for nearly half of both totals, 86 and 394 respectively, throughout the district, which ended its mandatory mask mandate at facilities on March 10.

“For the two week period between April 19 and May 4, there have been 48 students who have tested positive, most of whom have been asymptomatic,” said Steve Stanford, the district’s executive communications director, who said 238 students were quarantined after being exposed to those identified as lab-confirmed positive cases.

“Of those 238 students, only 21 later tested positive, and only four of the 21 are experiencing symptoms,” Stanford said.

The CMS campus is one of several Comal ISD campuses that installed “plug and purify” units that absorbs, cleans and re-circulates air in high-traffic indoor areas.

“During the two-week period, Germ Blast has visited the campus once, and district custodial staff has done two deep cleans,” he said.

Stanford said the district continues to ask students to wear masks when unable to social distance, encourages frequent hand washings, provides campuses with significant supplies of hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, and continues cleanings of high-touch areas on campuses before, during and after school.

“We will continue to monitor the activity at Canyon Middle School and as well as all of our campuses for the remainder of the semester, as we have done throughout the year,” he said.

Partial release of COVID-19 funding

The Texas Legislature approved releasing $11 billion of more than $19 billion in federal COVID-19 funding to state public school districts, which are still waiting after the US Congress approved the last two installments months ago.

Both local districts will use the money to cover pandemic-related costs. Bottled up is nearly $8 billion still under legislative oversight. Comal ISD received $1.7 million and NBISD $1.1 million in Cares Act funds approved a year ago.

On March 11 President Joe Biden released the third and most significant round of funding. A recent non-profit study said Comal ISD is waiting on $23.2 million, with New Braunfels ISD slated for $14.7 million from the last two rounds.

“Because these are federal funds, there are significant strings attached that restrict how we can use that money,” Stanford said. “The deadline for submitting our application to the Texas Education Agency is July 27. Our work now is planning how we will use the $15 million in funds we’re expected to receive soon after we submit our application.”

Cinco de Mayo meals today

Comal ISD’s child nutrition department is featuring special lunches at all district campuses on Wednesday to commemorate Cinco de Mayo, which celebrates the Mexican Army’s victory over France in the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862.

Mario Perez, the district’s executive chef, said menus will consist of cheese enchiladas in a traditional homemade sauce, pinto beans, Spanish rice (at secondary schools), Caesar salad, whole fresh fruit and a spicy Mango frozen treat. Dine-ins at Canyon High School will receive commemorative Fiesta pins and opportunities for photo ops with Chicas Calaveras.

Trustees discuss bond, staffing

District trustees gave the OK for purchases of instructional materials and voted on staff decisions ahead of the 2021-22 school year during their regular monthly meeting on April 29.

They approved materials for pre-K and other Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum, the summer school schedule for English learners entering kindergarten and first grade, and the first reading of the proposed 2021-22 Student Code of Conduct ahead of final approval in June.

Stanford addressed specific areas that will update the district’s $397.7 million bond package that was canceled by COVID-19 in May 2020. It allotted $232.8 million for new elementary schools, a middle school, capital improvements, land purchases and school buses; $124.7 million for an all-events center; $29.83 million for athletic improvements and $10.4 million for instructional technology.

While the district can call for a bond totaling $400 million to $450 million without a tax increase, Stanford said trustees will continue discussing the measure until August, when the district must settle on a figure and set the date for a November bond election

Also Thursday, trustees approved the next purchases of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School, which opens in August, golf practice grounds at Davenport High School, and purchases of computers for Career and Technical Education programs.

Student and teachers honored during the meeting were Madison Crowder, National Merit Finalist from Canyon Lake High School; the Comal ISD Bass Fishing Team for receiving the Hill Country Division Team of the Year and Cade Dorburg and Braxton Alexander as the division’s Anglers of the Year, and 10 state finalists from the team.

Also recognized was Jennifer Pfannstiel, the district’s speech language pathologist, for her volunteer services during the COVID-19 pandemic; and Comal ISD Leadership Academy graduates Jeff Stracener, Jody Tyler-Rathke, Lyndsay Hodges, Shalonda Davis, LeAnn Miller, Natalie Abbott and Valerie Harari.

Trustees will meet in workshop session at 6 p.m. Monday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.