Comal County has opened up a facility to sample residents — all referred by medical professionals who believe they might have contracted the COVID-19 virus.
New Braunfels breast surgeon Dr. Judith Thompson is coordinating the effort, which she said involves city and county first responders who are actively conducting the sampling.
“It’s a wonderful group of professionals that have come together to allow us the opportunity to test,” Thompson said of the operation, now underway at an undisclosed location. “We just opened up the lines and have about 15 scheduled today — we’re trying to conserve on PPE (personal protective equipment), which is why we’re scheduling patients in batches.”
Thompson said all must have doctor’s orders and that scheduling is continuing through Thursday but
will not include Friday, the traditional Founders Day/Good Friday holiday.
“We’re hoping to do this day by day; we may not get to all of them because it’s late in the day on Tuesday,” Thompson said. “Those without doctor’s orders may call Kelly Family Medicine, which are offering it to those who do meet criteria, and we’re offering it to other physicians who might do the same.”
Thompson said patients must meet Texas Department of State Health Services criteria, which state patients must present with fever and/or symptoms of lower respiratory illnesses, have been in contact with others with confirmed cases and/or travel histories to places of outbreaks, or those defined as high-risk of contracting severe illnesses.
“We have to be strategic about scheduling because we have limitations on resources necessary to the community,” she said. “It has been inconvenient for some but we ask them to be patient as we ramp up this process and make the decisions necessary to use our resources in a conservative fashion.”
Thompson couldn’t say how many tests were served Monday, the first day the site opened to those referred by medical professionals. She did confirm city and county first responders were actively involved in the sampling.
“They stepped up and volunteered for this effort,” she said. “My understanding is that they are all equipped with PPE through their supply chains.”
Patients utilizing the drive-thru center are asked to converse through closed car windows, turn off vehicle ignitions, air conditioning and radios and leave their pets at home, Thompson said.
“We have paramedics who will actually be doing the testing,” New Braunfels City Manager Robert Camareno said Friday.
Paul Anthony, Comal County public information director, also confirmed the county’s participation on Friday.
“We’re providing the location and security,” he said. “The public health office is providing resources and the expertise no one else has in providing materials and storage for the (test) sampling and other resources. The county is not releasing the location to protect the privacy of (patients).”
Thompson also credited New Braunfels Utilities staffers for manning call center referrals.
“We couldn’t have done this without them,” Thompson said. “The purpose is to minimize the number of people in doctor’s offices and emergency rooms.
“If you think you might need COVID-19 testing, please call your doctor and they will arrange some type of tele-help visit to determine whether (sampling) criteria has been met,” she said. “Then they will initiate the calls to the triage center.”
Thompson said samples tested by outside labs are usually returned within two or three days. Payments, through insurance or other means, are not required, she said.
“We are all on a learning curve right now and we’re adapting on a daily basis,” she said.
Thompson is asking donations of cash and PPEs go to the Comal County Medical Society.
“I’m working on a Go Fund Me campaign but are accepting donations through them,” she said. “We’re also creating a protocol for testing throughout the community, and we’ll have more information when that is ready to come out.”
City and county officials had no further comment on Tuesday. Thompson said she is only trying to provide a community service — and urges all to do what they can.
“This has been a wonderful group of people to get to know and work with,” she said. “In my mind, I keep saying that everyone should ‘wave away the wave.’
“Keep working together, be friendly, keep your distance and wash your hands — those simple things will help reduce the load on our local healthcare delivery system,” she said. “If they follow all of those, it will definitely be better than if they don’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.