Comal County officials on Tuesday added to its list of postponements due to the COVID-19 crisis, which hasn’t yet confirmed a case in the county.
In a Facebook post, the county announced a public health hotline for coronavirus and related questions, 830-221-1120, and updated the following county-related offices and services:
• The district clerk’s office is closed to foot traffic except those in active district court proceedings. Passport processing has been suspended; call 830-221-1250 with questions.
• The county clerk’s downtown office (830-221-1230) is restricting public access with assistance provided in the front entry area of the courthouse. Satellite offices in Bulverde are Sattler are also open. E-recording and online record search is strongly encouraged.
• Visits with the Veterans Services office are by appointment only until further notice; call 830-221-1170.
• Most Child Protective Services court proceedings are postponed until after April 1. Emergency and other hearings deemed essential will take place as scheduled. Clients should consult attorneys to determine the status of cases.
• All child support cases through the Texas Attorney General’s Office are postponed until at least April 1.
On Monday, the county announced that Comal County Court at-Law No. 1 has canceled all court dockets for this week and next week; County Court-at-Law No. 2 is still holding civil and probate dockets but postponed criminal dockets this week and next.
In-person jail visitation, sheriff’s office fingerprinting services and justice of the peace proceedings are suspended until further notice. The tax office is accepting online payments of property taxes and vehicle registrations at www.comalcountytaxoffice.net; transfers of vehicle titles are by appointment only by calling 830-221-1353.
