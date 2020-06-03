Comal County's COVID-19 cases climbed to 111 with the addition of three new cases, two of those in New Braunfels, officials said Wednesday morning.
The New Braunfels cases are people in their 20s and 30s. The third case, from southwestern Comal County, is a resident in their 40s. All three of the newest cases are home-isolating.
The county has seen a spike in New Braunfels cases over the last week with the bulk of new cases coming in the city. That's encouraged officials to remind residents to continue to follow health and safety guidelines for hygiene and social distancing.
The county also confirmed three new recoveries from COVID-19, putting the county's total recoveries at 82. The recoveries and new cases keep Comal County's active case count at 22 with five of those residents hospitalized. Seven people have died since the outbreak began.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 3,332 tests conducted with 111 positives, 3,122 negatives and 99 results still pending.
Testing
On Monday Comal County in coordination with the New Braunfels Fire Department took over management of the local drive-through COVID-19 testing center.
The center, established by a group of local physicians, began accepting appointments April 6. Those appointments, previously coordinated by volunteer nurses, now are arranged by the Office of Public Health. Those seeking an appointment should call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 830-221-1120.
“We appreciate the volunteers who helped provide an opportunity for COVID-19 testing for those who otherwise did not have the ability to get it,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County’s director of public health. “We look forward to continuing their work and continuing to test as many people as possible so we can get an accurate picture of the spread of coronavirus in our community.”
New Braunfels Fire Department will continue taking samples, and the county’s health authority, Dr. Dorothy Overman, will continue to be the physician of record for patients without a doctor to authorize the test.
Appointments and management of the operation, however, have shifted to the county.
“We’re grateful for our ongoing partnership with the city of New Braunfels that allows us to continue providing this service for our residents,” said County Judge Sherman Krause. “Maintaining a consistent source of COVID-19 testing is important to stopping its spread, and assuming management of this facility is the best way to ensure testing continues in Comal County.”
Information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.