Hundreds of people lined South Seguin Avenue and around Main Plaza on Saturday to see the return of New Braunfels native Marine Lance Cpl. Guillermo “Willie” Perez following his tragic death on July 30 during a training mission off the coast of California that also took the lives of eight other Marines.
Perez arrived at San Antonio International Airport during the morning and officers with the New Braunfels Police Department, Comal County Sheriff’s Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and other law enforcement agencies provided a police escort for his return to New Braunfels.
From I-35, the miles-long procession turned onto American flag-lined South Seguin Avenue and proceeded through the Main Plaza before arriving at Zoeller Funeral Home on Landa Street.
Two ladder trucks from the New Braunfels Fire Department set up at the South Seguin Avenue entrance onto the Main Plaza, creating an arch with a large United States Flag hanging between the ladders.
Additional fire apparatus from New Braunfels and other surrounding fire agencies parked at intersections along Seguin Avenue from I-35 to the Main Plaza.
Members of VFW Post 7110 were in attendance. One of those members was Jesse Martinez, who served a tour in Vietnam as a Marine.
“It’s sad because he was so young,” Martinez said. “This happened, and it’s sad, especially for the family.”
Undeterred by temperatures in the upper 90s, Josh Rodriguez, who served in the Marine Corps from 2001 to 2005, was wearing his dress blues.
“I’m very sad for him and his family,” Rodriguez said. “He was from New Braunfels. He was a Marine, so he’s my brother.”
Workers from TNT Crane and Rigging set up a crane displaying a large American flag.
People also brought their own American flags as well as the flag of the Marine Corps and other service branches.
POW-MIA flags and Wounded Warrior Project flags were also seen.
People donned patriotic garb for the occasion while others were seen wearing Marine Corps T-shirts, some with the motto “Semper Fi,” the Latin phrase that means “always faithful” or “always loyal.”
The procession was led by hundreds of motorcycle riders, followed by an escort of law enforcement motorcycles.
The hearse containing Perez was outfitted with American and Marine Corps flags. Law enforcement, fire department personnel and veterans saluted Perez as the hearse drove past.
That was followed by a long procession of cars displaying American and Texas flags.
Residents and businesses showed their support for Perez by flying flags at half-staff from dawn until dusk Saturday.
“As a mother, I felt like it was my need to come and pay my respects to this young man,” Belinda Camareno said, trying to hold back her emotions. “He sacrificed his life for us.”
Christie King, a weather forecaster who recently retired from the Navy, was also in attendance.
“I’ve also been in those kinds of training environments, so this hit home,” King said. “I love how the whole town has come out for this.”
New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman said the number of people who came out to see the town’s son come home was impressive.
“This is New Braunfels,” Brockman said. “This is why we’re proud to live here. This community believes in one another, and they believe in America. They believe in our military, and they understand the importance of what this young man and so many millions of others have done for years serving our country so we can enjoy the freedoms we have today.”
Funeral services for Perez are still pending and will be announced once those arrangements have been finalized.
New Braunfels City Council members are expected to honor Perez and his family with a proclamation ceremony during the Aug. 24 council meeting.
