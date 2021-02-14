City, county and state officials closed most area and regional roadways early Sunday evening after freezing precipitation shut nearly all down to vehicular travel.
Dozens of bridges and overpasses were iced over along Interstate 35, U.S. 281, State Highway 46 and nearly all county, ranch and farm-to-market roads. Comal County Judge Sherman Krause signed a local disaster declaration caused by the winter weather emergency, which immediately took effect and could last for up to seven days.
“We are taking all measures necessary to make sure Comal County is ready and safe,” Krause said. “We will work together, our community included, to safely get through these dangerous weather conditions. Please, stay home and off the roads right now.”
The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisories for all of the state’s 254 counties lasting into Monday. On Friday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration covering the state’s counties ahead of the severe winter weather now impacting the state.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, serving Emergency Services District No. 3, Texas Department of Transportation and city of New Braunfels officials are responding to 9-1-1 calls in order of importance.
“We have been receiving a lot of slip-and-fall calls,” said Canyon Lake Fire & EMS, which serves the county Emergency Services District No. 3. “Most residential roads are impassable. We have prepared our best but we are very limited on transporting patients.”
The county declaration warns some Comal County areas could experience “prolonged loss of electrical power, dangerous road surfaces and unsafe infrastructure,” and urged residents to take “all measures necessary to ensure the safety of people and animals in your care.”
New Braunfels closed all bridges and overpasses along Interstate 35, along with major connectors into State Highway 46 and Loop 337.
“The bridges and overpasses are the first to freeze,” Laura Lopez, Texas Department of Transportation’s San Antonio district public information officer, said Sunday. “We are working with law enforcement, but we can’t stress this enough – don’t travel if you don’t have to today.
“We’ve closed most of the (elevated) direct connectors. If you must travel, avoid those altogether and take your time getting to work or where ever you need to go this weekend.”
TxDOT won’t reopen exposed connector ramps until temperatures rise above freezing for a sustained period, which the NWS predicts won’t begin until Tuesday, equaling the longest sustained period of below-freezing temperatures in the area since 1951.
“Efforts to put down gravel and other materials to help with ice reduction and vehicle traction will continue as overall road conditions worsen into the evening and overnight,” the city said.
The latest NWS forecast at 7 p.m. Sunday calls for a 100% chance of snow tonight, with accumulations of between 2 and 4 inches in New Braunfels – upwards of that in some areas – until skies begin to clear before noon Monday.
With steady winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts reaching 30 mph, the NWS warns of dangerous feel-like wind chill temperatures of -4 overnight Sunday and as low as -8 Monday night into Tuesday, which now might see a high of 32 and a low of 24.
The next round of freezing precipitation has been revised from a 60% chance to a 40% chance of spotty rain, drizzle or snow throughout the day on Wednesday, dropping to 30% overnight and disappearing as skies clear Thursday morning.
The NWS pegs Thursday’s high at 36 degrees and a low of 20, with Friday’s high near 50 and the low at 31. It predicts temperatures to rebound into the 60s by Saturday and reach 70 by Sunday.
Residents can stay up to date with emergency information by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us and by checking the County’s Facebook and other social media pages. For highway road closure information, visit links at the TxDOT website or call 800-452-9292.
