Comal County Commissioners accepted $412,000 in state grants for courts services along with approving $370,000 for budgeted upgrades and improvements at two county parks on Thursday.
Commissioners accepted seven state grants for juvenile probation truancy programs, probation officers through the Community Supervision and Corrections Department, drug testing, support staff for domestic violence cases and accountability court operations.
Commissioners approved a $52,916 change order covering several small expenses for Courthouse Annex renovations that now total $12.337 million. County Engineer Tom Hornseth said he expected to see a few more change orders before spending wraps on the Annex, which reopened to house county offices and courts in August.
Commissioners approved several agreements with youth sports organizations, which will share some of the costs involved with improvements at Jumbo Evans and Hidden Valley sports parks. The county approved agreements with the Canyon Lake Girls Softball Association, Canyon Lake Football Association, the Community Resource and Recreation Center of Canyon Lake, Spring Branch Youth Football Association and Spring Branch Tennis Association for field lighting, shade structures, playground equipment, and environmental protection upgrades.
The county will fund up to $351,300; three youth organizations will contribute $18,700.
Commissioners also issued proclamation designating Oct. 18-22 as Chamber of Commerce and Oct. 23-31 as Red Ribbon Week, the annual observance of programs promoting drug-free environments in elementary and secondary schools.
Also Thursday commissioners approved:
- An order prohibiting solid waste disposal in the area straddling both sides of Kohlenberg Road near Farm-to-Market Road 1102 that is in the Edwards Aquifer Recharge Zone.
- The auditor’s audit of DA’s office Chapter 59 asset forfeitures totaling $382,000, which will be submitted to the Texas Attorney General’s Office.
- Amended plats combining lots in the Deer Meadows subdivision; vacate and replat of lots in sections of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Emerald Valley subdivisions; final plat approval and acceptance of right-of-way within the Niel subdivision; final plat approval for one section and acceptance of developer surety for road and other improvements in the Rancho Del Lago subdivision.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
