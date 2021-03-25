Comal County Commissioners on Thursday approved their list of proposed mobility projects and again postponed approving a detention services agreement to house offenders with the United States Marshals Service in San Antonio.
In the second of two sessions on Thursday, they passed a resolution endorsing several projects to the Alamo Area Metropolitan Planning Organization, which directs state and federal funding toward mobility projects in Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Kendall counties.
The AAMPO’s short-term Transportation Improvement Program, covering fiscal years 2023-26, outlines transportation projects that are regionally scored to regional priorities. The agency issued a call for projects in October which are due from participating entities next Thursday.
Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Webb, who chairs the AAMPO, and County Engineer Tom Hornseth presented the county’s wish list, topped with a request to fund vehicular and pedestrian improvements along Farm-to-Market Road 306 and its FM 2673 intersection.
Other county recommended priorities seek to finalize improvements along State Highway 46, expand portions of FM 2252, FM 1863 and FM 3009. New Braunfels City Council on Monday passed a similar resolution to fund improvements along FM 1101, Barbarosa and Kohlenberg Roads, and Interstate 35 intersections at Loop 337, Solms Road and Schmidt Avenue.
Also Thursday, commissioners again postponed approving a detention services agreement to house offenders with the United States Marshals Service in San Antonio.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said only final reviews await formalizing the agreement, similar to the agreement approved to house Hays County offenders in Comal County’s 582-bed county jail earlier this month. Commissioners have placed the item on next week’s court agenda.
Commissioners received reports on the adult probation department’s pre-trial release bond supervision program, accepted Texas Association of Counties’ 2020 awards, and honored Comal County Deputy Sheriff Brett Smith, who is retiring after 23 years with the county.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved:
- Amended plats combining lots in portions of the Vintage Oaks at the Vineyard and Canyon Lake Village subdivisions; final plat approvals, acceptance of surety for road and stormwater drainage improvements and various measures in portions of units in the Meyer Ranch, Heatherfield and Old 32 Ranch subdivisions.
- The county’s 2022 parks selection and application process; allowances of alcohol sales at events held in county park facilities on May 1 and July 3.
- Renewing the annual contract for raw water services with the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority; the treasurer’s monthly report for February 2021; emergency and coronavirus grant funding applications through the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
- Renewing county parks’ risk insurance through the Texas Association of Counties Risk Management Pool; granting an exemption to negotiate annual licensing and maintenance renewals for Tyler Technologies’ Odyssey and New World computer software.
- A line-item budget transfer of $3,784 for the Precinct 2 Constable’s office purchase of a handheld radio for a deputy reserve constable.
To access Thursday’s meeting video and agenda, visit www.co.comal.tx.us/agenda.htm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.