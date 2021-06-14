A popular event is returning.
After a hiatus last year because of COVID-19 precautions, the Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular will make a return to Landa Park in what officials are calling the biggest fireworks display ever seen in New Braunfels.
The annual fireworks display will start at about 9:15 p.m. on July 4.
This year’s professional pyrotechnic display will come thanks to a generous donation from Joy and Rocky Hill in honor of the 175thAnniversary of the founding of New Braunfels. Longtime partner H-E-B is also returning as a sponsor for this year’s event.
“We are so excited for the return of the Fireworks Spectacular to Landa Park,” said Stacey Dicke, the city’s Parks and Recreation director. “And this year’s event will really be something special to behold. Thanks to the Hill’s generous contribution, this year’s show will feature essentially twice the pyrotechnic firepower from previous fireworks displays. And we may have a few other surprises in store for those in attendance on the Fourth of July.”
The fireworks are fired over Landa Lake and are viewable throughout Landa Park, the Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs and the Fredericksburg baseball fields.
Seating on the golf course begins at 6 p.m. and putting greens are off-limits.
Additionally, the fireworks can be seen in several other places around the city, including Fischer Park.
The Landa Park Aquatic Complex, the Mini-Golf Course, Paddle Boats and the Miniature Train will remain open throughout the Fourth of July weekend.
Independence Day festivities in Landa Park begin at 7 p.m. with the Live at Landa Concert Series at the Landa Park Dance Slab. The first in this series of free concerts features the J. Abram Band.
For a complete lineup of the Live at Landa Concert Series throughout July, visit nbtexas.org/2529/Live-Landa.
For more information about Landa Park attractions, visit www.nbtexas.org/2596/Landa-Park-Attractions.
“Remember that, without a permit, the possession or use of any kind of firework is illegal inside the city limits of New Braunfels,” said Police Chief Keith Lane. “So, leave the fireworks to the professionals and enjoy the show in Landa Park.”
Residents and visitors are encouraged to come early, expect large crowds and remain mindful of park rules.
Attendees are encouraged to tune in to KGNB 1420 AM to listen to the live broadcast of patriotic music timed to accompany the fireworks display.
