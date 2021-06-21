Mayor Rusty Brockman didn’t say it, but he sounded pleased he got the chance to witness citizens peacefully celebrating their separate heritages together on Saturday.
“New Braunfels has become that kind of place where people are taking the steps to understand one another a little bit better,” he said Monday, two days after the city’s fifth annual Juneteenth Jubilee commemorating June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers informed enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas that the Civil War was over and they were finally freed.
While the announcement came 2½ years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states, Blacks have since annually observed it as a celebration of freedom — even more important this year after President Joe Biden officially signed the act creating Juneteenth National Independence Day.
“The whole community is celebrating, which is what has made change so important,” Brockman said. “I appreciate the fact that more people are taking advantage of that kind of holiday and celebration so we can share what they feel and where they came from. I’m honored to be doing what I’m doing is mayor.”
At least nine states have designated it in law as an official paid state holiday, including Texas.
Saturday’s guest speaker at Rivers Den Resort was the Rev. Dr. Terrance J. McClain, an administrative pastor at New Life Fellowship Church in Seguin and a professor at Texas State University in San Marcos, gave a five-minute address on the importance of the holiday.
“It shouldn’t be something we do on the river and then forget about it until the next year,” McClain said. “I wanted to make sure I got to the point (quickly) and that people understood what it was. I wasn’t going to lose anybody on the message — by letting them know what Juneteenth and how they can continue that legacy.”
Local DJs Jesse Lekwuwa, Dymond Crews (aka DymxPiece) and Sam Watson performed throughout the three-hour observance, which included Rudy’s Barbecue, snacks, beverages and Blue Bell Ice Cream.
“I was especially excited and thankful because Texas was the first to ever have a Juneteenth in history and to see that Congress has now made it a Federal holiday,” said George Green, former city council member.
Green dished out season passes from Stars & Stripes Dive-In Theatre and Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. Other co-sponsors included Arlan’s Grocery Market, Blue Bell Creameries, the Seguin NAACP, RE/MAX River Cities, and Rivers Den Resort owner Mark Anthony.
“I’ll give the president something for signing that (bill),” Anthony said. “ I love what’s happening and I love being part of it. Honestly, this is just a small thing for me; I just wanted to be able to help out like we did last year in any way we can.”
More than 20 from three generations of the Martinez family attended and/or helped out.
“We just want to make it a holiday is it something that’s going to grow bigger and bigger,” Green said, thanking local media or getting this out there.
“They did an excellent job,” Green said, noting more than a dozen individuals posted cash contributions. One was Gilbert Martinez III, who accepted a city council proclamation on behalf of the event.
“I’m really, really tickled and I thank God and I thank everyone for making it happen and we look forward to bringing in more people we thank everybody,” Green said.
Brockman said such events solidify communities.
“Dia de los Muertos is a great example of one of the things that we’ve done over the past several years,” Brockman said, praising Green and others for reinstating the city-wide Juneteenth event into “another event that we can be proud of.”
“People may not know somebody who lives next door to them, but when they take time to sit down and talk and find out a little something about them, and what their culture and heritage is, it makes your life everybody’s life,” Brockman said.
Recently, City Council meetings have become confrontational as protests against growth and development have extended some by five hours or more.
“There gave been folks who have been mean and there have been folks you have been mean and ornery and just don’t like anybody or anything,” Brockman said. “I feel sorry for them because they don’t take advantage of what life brings us today.
“I’m honored to be the mayor of this wonderful city, it’s a wonderful place. It’s not that we’re there yet, but as long as we continue to work together and be part of the larger community we are blessed with so many more opportunities and people can lead so much more rich lives.”
