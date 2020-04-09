Comal County on Thursday confirmed a fourth COVID-19 death and five more cases of the disease, increasing the county’s total to 34.
In a statement the county said the woman, in her 80s, died at her Bulverde home last weekend. Her postmortem confirmed she tested positive for the virus, which was reported to the public health office Thursday morning.
“We’ve seen a significant ramp up in cases throughout the county in the past week,” Cheryl Fraser, county public health director, told county commissioners Thursday morning. “As of yesterday, we had 323 cases reported. Eighty of those tests are pending and 210 tests came back negative. As of this morning there were 34 positives, including 16 who have recovered.”
The latest victim was married to a man in his 80s who died Tuesday night at a hospital in San Antonio. Her case is the 34th confirmed to the county as of Thursday morning.
“Our deepest condolences go out to this family,” Fraser said.
The other new cases included one near Spring Branch, one in New Braunfels, and one in Fair Oaks Ranch. Two were aged under 18 and other in their 40s. All are home-isolated, the county said. Another new case was that of a patient with a post office box in the county, and officials said they working to identify the person’s home address.
“We continue to mourn the loss of these members of our community, and continue to pray for their loved ones,” County Judge Sherman Krause said.
Of the county’s 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 12 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area; six are from the Bulverde area; five from eastern Comal County; three north of Canyon Lake and two others south of Canyon Lake. Two are from Fair Oaks Ranch, and one each from the areas of Spring Branch, southwest Comal County; central Comal County and the one still under investigation. The county confirmed nine new recoveries that brought that total to 16, with 14 cases still active.
Fraser noted the more than 2,000 calls placed to public health and COVID-19 hotlines since March 16. She said the job posting for an epidemiologist, approved by commissioners last week to investigate current and past county virus cases, would close April 9.
“This position will bring expert knowledge to case investigations and contacts for case histories and we’re looking forward to the added support,” she said.
In the meantime, Fraser said additional public health staffers have been monitoring those who have tested positive to “ensure they are isolating themselves and protecting our community.”
Fraser commended the group of private practice physicians who recently began a drive-thru testing location, which she said is being aided by public health, city and county officials and local first responders.
“The goal was is to take the burden off of local clinics and facilities that are not equipped with proper personal protective equipment,” she said, adding sampling is limited to those preverified by local health care providers.
“Social distancing remains our best and most effective tool to prevent these losses, and we continue to remind everyone to do everything they can to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19,” Krause said.
Fraser said every resident should be aware of the continuing threat of transmitting the virus.
“Every precaution should be taken and every person should treat everything they come in contact with as possible contact with COVID-19,” she said. “The best protection is to stay at home and to stay quartered.”
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19. Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.