Monday’s New Braunfels City Council meeting will feature some housekeeping items from the May 1 election and the swearing-in of the city’s next police chief.
Council members are expected to canvass the election of two members of the council, which would make the results official.
Incumbent Harry Bowers and Lawrence Spradley captured races for council seats representing districts 3 and 4, respectively.
According to unofficial results, Bowers defeated challenger Kevin Robles, with 1,027 votes (84.25%) to Robles’ 192 votes (15.75%). Spradley defeated Joy Harvey, 522 votes to 475, or 52.36% to 47.64%.
Council members will also canvass the results of the special election, where all 18 proposed city charter amendments were approved by voters.
Members are also expected to consider the confirmation of the appointment of Keith Lane as police chief. Lane has been serving as interim police chief since late last year.
Assuming council members OK the appointment, Lane will then take the oath of office.
Council members will also issue proclamations for Teacher Appreciation Week, Economic Development Week and Small Business Week.
Presentations will include:
n Discussion and possible direction to staff for an update to the Capital Improvements Plan to support the development of future bond programs.
n Discussion and possible direction to staff regarding maintenance of sidewalks.
n Possible direction on the finalization of the Veterans Memorial image selections.
In other items
Also during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
Consider a resolution amending the language on the bylaws of the Arts Commission.
Consider a resolution amending the language on the bylaws of the Heritage Commission.
Consider a resolution amending the City of New Braunfels Watershed Advisory Committee.
Consider annual routine recurring expenditures for FY 2021 in accordance with City Charter Section 9.17.
Consider a contract with 50 Foot Design for the production of two virtual watershed educational games associated with the Dry Comal Creek and Comal River Watershed Protection Plan.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 2.3 acres out of the H. Foster Survey No. 34, Abstract No. 154, Comal County, Texas, addressed at 948 Broadway from “M-2” Heavy Industrial District to “MU-A” Low-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to amend an existing Special Use Permit to allow an addition to a non-conforming single-family residence in the “M-1” Light Industrial District, addressed at 394 North Market Avenue.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Special Use Permit to allow multifamily residential use - up to 24 units per acre - in the “C-1A” Neighborhood Business District on approximately 10 acres out of the A. P. Fuquay Survey No. 35, Abstract No. 155, Comal County, Texas, located at the northwest corner of the intersection of E. Common Street and Old FM 306.
Discuss and consider approval of the appointment of three individuals for a term ending May 31, 2024, and one individual for an unexpired term ending May 31, 2022, to the Downtown Board.
Discuss and consider the approval of the Heritage Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various heritage organizations and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the aforementioned organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
Discuss and consider the approval of the Arts Commission recommendations for allocating grant awards from hotel occupancy tax to various arts organizations and authorizing the city manager to execute contracts with the aforementioned organizations for the purpose of disbursement and use of funding.
Discuss and consider approval of the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 4.3 acres out of the J.M. Veramendi Survey No. 1, located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Gruene Road and Ewelling Lane from “R-2” Single and Two-Family District to “C-O” Commercial Office District.
Discuss and consider approval of the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 48 acres out of the O. Russell A-485 Survey 2, located in the 2200 block of FM 1102, from “M-1A” Light Industrial District to “MU-B” High-Intensity Mixed-Use District.
Discuss and consider approval of the installation of speed humps on Broadway Drive between Rusk Street and Flushing.
Discuss and consider approval of the installation of speed humps on Daisy Way between Marigold Way and Hibiscus.
Hold a public hearing and consider the first reading of an ordinance amending Section 126-354 of the Code of Ordinances to revise the effective time of Parking by Permit Areas A and B and amending Section 126-368 (m) Code of Ordinances to revise the reference to parking by permit areas in existing water recreation loading zones.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 833 6944 3180
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
