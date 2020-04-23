Usually by mid-spring, local performing artists are warming up New Braunfels’ stages for the busy summer tourism season, venues are packed with music lovers and visual artists are displaying their work at area festivals. Though COVID-19 concerns have put a stop to that this year, organizations are pulling together to keep local arts in the spotlight online.
Recently, Mid-Texas Symphony and the Brauntex Theatre launched their new podcast, ART-Talks, a weekly audio recorded discussion led by digital media specialist and host Laurie Wehring, symphony executive director Jason Irle and Cheryl Fisher, executive director of the Brauntex Theatre.
“The ART-Talks podcast was Jason’s great idea,” Wehring said. “He approached me a few weeks ago with the idea. He and Cheryl wanted to get the word out to the community about how the local arts and talent industry is being affected and how they are handling/adapting during the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, what are the positives coming out of this — because there ARE positives!”
Wehring told Irle she would figure out a way to get the podcast going.
“Ideally, for a podcast, everyone would be in a soundproof room with mics, stands, headphones, mixer, amp, cords, etc.” Wehring said. “The equipment doesn’t have to be expensive but, for sound quality, this is the best set up. However, since were in a global pandemic and we can’t all get together, this wasn’t possible!”
She found the Zencastr platform, which she said is easy to use and the free version is offering unlimited guests.
“I have experience mixing sound and video with some Adobe products so we used that for the final output,” she said.
The first episode was released April 9 and features Dale Martin, local music expert/curator and artistic consultant at the Brauntex Theatre, sharing information and stories about what’s going on in the local music industry right now, Wehring said.
“He also talked about his music calendar that is featured in the Herald-Zeitung,” she said.
Irle and Fisher are lining up guests with a plan to release a new episode each Thursday.
“We are looking forward to learning from our guests each week and getting the word out to the community that these arts and talent organizations are still here, planning amazing events for all of us and that there will be some great things coming out of this time of great pause.”
The ART-Talks podcast can be found on the Mid-Texas Symphony’s YouTube channel or on the Mid-Texas Symphony and Brauntex Theatre Facebook pages.
