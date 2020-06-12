Since 2006, Texas education nonprofit Children at Risk has released an annual Texas School Guide containing regional rankings of public and charter schools.
Its 2020 guide, released November, issued “A” through “F” grades to more than 8,100 schools based on 2018-19 school year data. CAR’s formula is similar to that used by the Texas Education Agency, which oversees and annually evaluates the state’s public schools.
However, COVID-19 ended TEA’s evaluations for 2019-20 before they even began. TEA assessments are largely based on State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness test results and measure district and school performance in three domains — student achievement, school progress and closing academic performance gaps.
“It is important that parents understand that Comal ISD’s official accountability rating from the Texas Education Agency is an ‘A’ and is based on a specific set of criteria set by the state,” Comal ISD Superintendent Andrew Kim said.
“The CAR ranking uses a variety of data sources, including surveys, to calculate their rankings, which may not align with a campuses official TEA rating. That said, continuous improvement of our work is something on which we always focus and ranking is another data source that gives us feedback on how we are serving our students and the areas where we can get better.”
TSG’s study included districts in five of the state’s geographic sub-regions – Greater San Antonio, Austin, Houston, North Texas and Rio Grande Valley. New Braunfels and Comal independent school district campuses were included San Antonio’s regional rankings of 81 high schools, 152 middle schools and 351 elementary schools in Atascosa, Bandera, Bexar, Comal, Guadalupe and Medina counties.
Dr. Jodi Moon, director of Children at Risk’s Center for Social Measurement and Evaluation, said both local districts performed well in the TSG rankings.
“Eighty-four percent of the schools in the two districts received an “A” or a “B,” she said. “Statewide, only 46% of schools did the same, so your area had a very strong showing.
“All of the high schools scored ‘As’ and ‘Bs,’ so what they had problems with a few years ago seem to be improving now.”
Top area schools
Comal ISD and NBISD officials are more focused on meeting TEA assessments, which has issued A-through-F ratings to school districts since 2018 and grades to individual campuses in 2019. TSG’s annual reports rely on TEA data but assign more weight to programs that provide measured growth for economically disadvantaged and at-risk students.
Five Comal ISD schools ranked among TSG’s regional top 10 in their categories: Hoffmann Lane (“A+”/first); Timberwood Park (“A+”/fourth) elementary schools; Smithson Valley (“A”/eighth) and Pieper Ranch (“A”/10th) middle schools; and Memorial Early College High School (“A-”/ninth).
NBISD’s top schools were Seele Elementary School (A); New Braunfels High School Ninth Grade Center (“A-”) and Oak Run Middle School (“B+).
TSG’s annual reviews have long shared aspects of TEA assessment formulas. Both rely on STAAR, year-ending course examinations, gauge student achievement, campus performance and academic growth, and College, Career and Military Readiness (CCMR) programs.
TSG’s formula assigns a combined 70% for student achievement based on STAAR performance; CCMR programs and high school graduation rates — and school progress based on STAAR results compared to campuses with similar poverty levels. The remaining 30% is “Closing the Gaps,” which compares like performances by like demographic groups in all categories.
TEA suspends
assessments
In 2019 the TEA reviewed data from more than 5 million students in districts throughout the state. For the first time, it assigned A-through-F grades to individual schools, though many of the nearly 9,000 campuses were not included in the ratings for a variety of reasons.
As districts, Comal ISD received an “A” and New Braunfels ISD a “B” that was one point away from becoming an “A.” Both exceeded state thresholds in most categories, though neither earned exceptional designations for various TEA benchmarks.
Many NBISD and Comal ISD campuses also received distinction designations for exceeding benchmarks in English Language Arts/reading; math; science; social studies; student academic progress and closing performance gaps, and postsecondary readiness.
There will be no TEA ratings or grades issued for 2019-20. In response to the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott in March suspended annual academic assessment requirements for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, suspending STAAR tests that played an important role in the overall process.
On March 24 the TEA submitted a federal assessment and accountability waiver announcing its intent to issue labels indicating “Not Rated: Declared State of Disaster for 2020” due to school closures shut the state’s testing window to accurately measure district and campus performance.
Because no ratings will be issued for 2019-20, schools that underperformed with overall and domain ratings of D or F in 2019 and grade the same in 2021 will continue multiple-year unacceptable status. That applies to only one area school, NBISD’s Memorial Elementary, which in 2019 had an overall D that kept the district from an “A” TEA rating.
“NBISD is committed to providing every student with the tools and knowledge they need to grow and succeed,” said Victoria Pursch, NBISD assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. “While we appreciate the Texas School Guide’s purpose of promoting equity in public schooling we rely upon the official ratings from the Texas Education Agency.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.